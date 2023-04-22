01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker's boys and girls track teams had fourth-place finishes at the Red Devil Invitational at Kenosha Bradford High School on a cold, windy and rainy Saturday morning and afternoon.

Vikings freshman Harper Brandenburg came up a quarter of a second short in the 200-meter dash of taking first in all three sprints to lead the girls team. Her winning time in the 100 was 13.34, and she won the 400 in 1:00.70. Her 200 time was 27.74, behind only Gianni Harris of Kenosha Indian Trail, who won in 27.48.

