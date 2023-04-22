Janesville Parker's boys and girls track teams had fourth-place finishes at the Red Devil Invitational at Kenosha Bradford High School on a cold, windy and rainy Saturday morning and afternoon.
Vikings freshman Harper Brandenburg came up a quarter of a second short in the 200-meter dash of taking first in all three sprints to lead the girls team. Her winning time in the 100 was 13.34, and she won the 400 in 1:00.70. Her 200 time was 27.74, behind only Gianni Harris of Kenosha Indian Trail, who won in 27.48.
Mya Barnes, also of Parker, finished second behind Brandenburg in the 400 in 1:02.21 and third in the 200 with a time of 28.56. The Vikings girls took second in both the 400 and 800 relays and were third in the 1,600 relay.
Parker's Mia Riley turned in a pair of top-five finishes to boost her team's score, one in the 200-meter dash to give Parker three of the top five in that event along with Brandenburg and Barnes, and another in the long jump pit, where she cleared 15 feet, 8.25 inches.
The Vikings boys also had a strong showing in the 400-meter dash. Cayden Brandenburg won the race in 50.80, and Avery Eastman (fourth, 53.91) and Deezle Richards (sixth, 56.04) gave Parker half of the top six finishers in the event. Those three plus Paul Kim combined to form the meet's winning 1,600-meter relay team. Their time was 3:36.79.
Parker's boys also took second in the 400 and 800 relays.
Kim added another event win to Parker's ledger after leaping 20 feet, 10.25 inches in the long jump competition, and he had a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.63. Jeff Rowin took second in high jump by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.
Vikings boys coach Dick Schuh said coming into the season, he and his coaches weren't sure to which events his athletes would be best suited but that as the season continues, they are figuring out what their best combinations are.
Parker is scheduled to host a Big Eight dual meet against Madison West at Monterey Stadium on Tuesday, then the Vikings will run in the annual Cougar Relays to be hosted at Monterey by Janesville Craig on Friday.
RED DEVIL INVITATIONAL
At Kenosha Bradford High School
TEAM SCORES
GIRLS
Kenosha Indian Trail 210.75, Waterford 163, Union Grove 110, Janesville Parker 88, Racine Case 63.25, West Allis Hale 45, Kenosha Tremper 36, Kenosha Bradford 22, Racine St. Catherine's 12, Racine Horlick 8, Racine Park 7
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP PARKER FINISHERS
100—1. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 13.34. 200—1. Gianni Harris (KIT) 27.48. 2. Brandenburg (JP) 27.74. 400—1. Brandenburg (JP) 1:00.70. 600—1. Evangelina Stuebner (KT) 1:46.08. No Parker finishers. 800—1. Natalia Arteaga (W) 2:39.68. No Parker finishers. 1,000—1. Amelia Wiesner (RC) 3:19.21. No Parker finishers. 1,600—1. Arteaga (W) 5:50.87. No Parker finishers. 3,200—1. Riley Kayler (UG) 12:04.84. No Parker finishers.
100 hurdles—1. Emily Tryon (W) 17.79. No Parker finishers. 300 hurdles—1. Vivian Jones (KIT) 50.37. 10. Addison Jones (JP) 1:02.38.
400 relay—1. Waterford 53.20. 2. Janesville Parker (Mia Riley, Makiya Smith, Aubree Harwick, Nevaya Greer). 800 relay—1. Kenosha Indian Trail 1:49.34. 2. Janesville Parker (Riley, Smith, Harwick, Violet McCue) 1:55.94. 1,600 relay—1. Union Grove 4:20.91. 3. Janesville Parker (Mya Barnes, Smith, McCue, Jones) 4:33.31. 3,200 relay—1. Union Grove 10:39.60. No Parker finishers.
High jump—1. Nailah Taylor (KIT) 4-8. No Parker finisher. Pole vault—1. Chloe Choi (KIT) 9-6. 4. Alivia Olson (JP) 7-6. Long jump—1. Cassie Klepp (UG) 16-0.5. 3. Riley (JP) 15-8.25. Triple jump—1. Jayda Riley (KIT) 33-0.5. 10. Grace Knilans (JP) 25-8.5. Shot put—1. Caylene Von-Schilling Worth (RSC) 32-7.5. 12. Maddie Meyer (JP) 23-11. Discus—1. Lisa Busch (W) 92-4. 7. Meyer (JP) 75-5.
BOYS
West Allis Hale 129.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 115, Waterford 82, Janesville Parker 80, Racine Case 72, Kenosha Bradford 58.5, Racine St. Catherine's 54, Racine Horlick 52, Racine Park 47, Kenosha Tremper 39, Union Grove 38
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP PARKER FINISHERS
100—1. Jayvion Hunter (RSC) 11.54. 16. Jonathon Aguiniga (JP) 12.33. 200—1. Logan Zdanowicz (KIT) 22.67. 3. Paul Kim (JP) 23.63. 400—1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 50.80. 600—1. John Merril (RC) 1:31.10. No Parker finisher. 800—1. Remy Strichartz (KIT) 2:04.31. No Parker finishers. 1,000—1. Strichartz (KIT) 2:34.85. 16. Madex Norman (JP) 3:16.45. 1,600—1. Elijah Sayeg (WAH) 4:53.23. 14. Norman (JP) 5:35.20. 3,200—1. Holden Forgette (KIT) 10:25.14. No Parker finishers.
110 hurdles—1. Maxwell St. Clair (WAH) 16.50. 8. Alexander Vallee (JP) 20.09. 300 hurdles—1. St. Clair (WAH) 44.38. 8. Jjaquari Douglas (JP) 49.73.
400 relay—1. West Allis Hale 45.20. 2. Janesville Parker (Aguiniga, Antoine Jarrett, Mason Chmielewski, Kim) 46.00. 800 relay—1. Kenosha Indian Trail 1:33.97. 2. Janesville Parker (Brandenburg, Aguiniga, Jarrett, Chmielewski) 1:35.09. 1,600 relay—1. Janesville Parker (Kim, Avery Eastman, Deezle Richards, Brandenburg) 3:36.79. 3,200 relay—1. Kenosha Bradford 9:27.63. No Parker finishers.
High jump—1. Tyler Thompson (KT) 5-8. 2. Jeffrey Rowin (JP) 5-6. Pole vault—1. Westley Montalvo (WAH) 10-6. t6. Avery Keller (JP) 9-0. t6. Gavin Flynn (JP) 9-0. Long jump—1. Kim (JP) 20-10.25. Triple jump—1. Lincoln Myer (RC) 41-5.25. 12. Vallee (JP) 34-1. Shot put—1. Bryce Ruland (W) 55-1. 14. Tyler Lambert (JP) 36-4.5. Discus—1. Ruland (W) 173-7. 17. Voegeli (JP) 93-5.
Click here for full results