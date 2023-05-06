01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker each boasted 12 top-five finishes in the boys Stoughton Invite track and field meet Friday night.

Parker's Cayden Brandenburg had two event wins in the 200 (22.41) and 400 (50.52), while Craig's 400 relay team won its race.

