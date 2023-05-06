Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker each boasted 12 top-five finishes in the boys Stoughton Invite track and field meet Friday night.
Parker's Cayden Brandenburg had two event wins in the 200 (22.41) and 400 (50.52), while Craig's 400 relay team won its race.
Also for Parker, Jeff Rowin took second in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, and Avery Keller was third in pole vault after clearing 12-6, more than a foot higher than he cleared in his previous meet. Antoine Jarrett paced a 3-4-5 Parker finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.66. All three are new to those events, boys coach Dick Schuh said, and that it's encouraging to see them improving with the conference meet approaching next Friday.
Top three finishers for Craig's boys team were Jose Gomez-Soto in the 800 (2:05.20), Jack Austin in the 3,200 (10:29.32), Levi Booker in high jump (6-0), and its 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
Milton had a pair of boys winners among nine top-five finishes. Ethan Mitchell had the best long and triple jumps on the night (21-2.5 and 43-11, respectively), and JJ Love won the shot put (49-10). Love also took third in discus (136-8), and Mitchell was second in the 110 high hurdles (15.61).
The Red Hawks' 800 relay team also finished third.
Elkhorn had three top-five finishes: Owen Backus' second-place finish in the 100 (11.29), Jordan Hall's second-place finish in the triple jump (42-8.5) and its 400 relay team.
In the girls meet, Parker had seven top fives, while Craig had five.
Mya Barnes won the 400 for the Vikings; their 800 relay team also won its race. Parker's 400 relay team finished second, and Addison Riley-Lein was second in shot put (33-8).
For the Cougars, Kera Riley was the winner in the 1,600 (5:28.70), and Julianna Moran took second in the 800 (2:30.83). Craig's 3,200 relay team finished second, as well.
Milton's girls had two top-five finishers, including Tressa Shaw taking third in the high jump (4-10). Elkhorn's girls team had four top fives, with Jenna Heindselman taking second in high jump (5-0).
- Parker sends runners to Myhrum Invite in Hartland — Vikings freshman Harper Brandenburg and a pair of boys relays ran against some of the state's premier track athletes in the Myrhum Invite at Arrowhead High School in Hartland on Saturday.
Brandenburg took fourth in the girls 400 in a time of 59.25 and eighth in the 200 in 26.31.
Parker girls coach Kat Reilly said Brandenburg was not intimidated by the level of competition she ran against.
"The thing about Harper is she can keep her composure," Reilly said. "She's still learning how to pace herself in the 400, but she is not afraid to compete."
Parker's 400 relay foursome of Paul Kim, Avery Eastman, Deezle Richards and Cayden Brandenburg took fourth in their race in 3:27.22. The 800 relay team comprised of Cayden Brandenburg, Jonathon Aguiniga, Eastman and Kim was fifth in its race in a time of 1:30.48. Both times were personal bests for the teams.
"We wanted to get our kids in a high-end meet against some good competition," Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said. "This is probably the best meet in the state."
RESULTS FRIDAY
STOUGHTON INVITE
At Stoughton High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Madison La Follette 102.5, Janesville Craig 73.5, Milton 69, McFarland 65, Oregon 63, Janesville Parker 63, DeForest 58, Reedsburg 52, Middleton 48, Fort Atkinson 34, Elkhorn 30, Stoughton 22, Sun Prairie East 15
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Samuel Piontek (D) 11.25. 2. Owen Backus (E) 11.29. 200—1. Cayden Brandenburg (JP) 22.41. 400—1. Brandenburg (JP) 50.52. 800—1. Isaac Ewing (Mc) 2:00.60. 3. Jose Gomez-Soto (JC) 2:05.20. 1,600—1. Harper Fahey (Mid) 4:31.84. 4. Jonathan Flowers (Mil) 4:40.37. 3,200—1. Elijah Pabon (D) 9:51.66. 3. Jack Austin (JC) 10:29.32.
110 hurdles—1. Finn Patenaude (Mid) 15.02. 3. Ethan Mitchell (Mil) 15.37. 300 hurdles—1. Jesse Lenya (MLF) 41.28. 3. Antoine Jarrett (JP) 43.66.
400 relay—1. Janesville Craig 43.61. 800 relay—1. McFarland 1:31.03. 2. Janesville Craig 1:31.05. 1,600 relay—1. McFarland 3:36.53. 3. Janesville Craig 3:38.24. 3,200 relay—1. McFarland 8:17.11. 5. Janesville Craig 8:32.30.
High jump—1. Hans Kiesau (O) 6-2. t2. Jeffrey Rowin (JP) 6-0. t2. Levi Booker (JC) 6-0. Long jump—1. Mitchell (Mil) 21-2.5. Triple jump—1. Mitchell (Mil) 43-11. Pole vault—1. Jacob Yoerger (O) 13-0. t2. Avery Keller (JP) 12-6. Discus—1. Ethan Horkan (R) 152-6. 3. JJ Love (Mil) 136-8. Shot put—1. Love (Mil) 49-10.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
DeForest 112.5, Stoughton 78, Oregon 70, McFarland 61, Janesville Parker 60.5, Reedsburg 58, Madison La Follette 55, Fort Atkinson 47, Middleton 46, Janesville Craig 38.5, Elkhorn 38, Sun Prairie East 21.5, Milton 16
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Alayna West (MLF) 12.59. 2. Harper Brandenburg (JP) 12.78. 200—1. West (MLF) 26.11. 5. Mya Barnes (JP) 27.92. 400—1. Barnes (JP) 1:00.68. 800—1. Gabriela Lues (MLF) 2:19.45. 2. Julianna Moran (JC) 2:30.83. 1,600—1. Kera Riley (JC) 5:28.70. 3,200—1. Dasha Vorontsov (O) 11:16.63. 4. Abi Anderson (JC) 11:54.43.
100 hurdles—1. Anna Szepieniec (D) 14.92. 6. Tirzah Losos (E) 17.48. 300 hurdles—1. Szepieniec (D) 45.00. 7. Losos (E) 51.95.
400 relay—1. Oregon 50.65. 2. Janesville Parker 51.38. 800 relay—1. Janesville Parker 1:49.03. 1,600 relay—1. Oregon 4:08.62. 6. Janesville Parker 4:29.39. 3,200 relay—1. Stoughton 9:51.46. 2. Janesville Craig 10:01.64.
High jump—1. Hailey Campbell (R) 5-2. 2. Jenna Heindselman (E) 5-0. Long jump—1. West (MLF) 17-3. 5. Chloe Hedman (JC) 16-6. Triple jump—1. Szepieniec (D) 38-10. 12. Hailey Gill (Mil) 28-10. Pole vault—1. Julia Ackley (Mc) 10-6. t5. Alivia Olson (JP) 8-0. t5. Hedman (JC) 8-0. Discus—1. Keilley Riddle 115-4. 4. Hannah Person (E) 97-7. Shot put—1. Esther Ekezie (D) 33-8.5. 2. Addison Riley-Lein (JP) 33-8.
OTHER RESULTS FRIDAY
BELOIT DAILY NEWS INVITE
At Beloit Turner High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 167, North Boone 78.5, Clinton 78, Brodhead/Juda 74, Big Foot 73.5, East Troy 60.5, Palmyra-Eagle 47, Delavan-Darien 47, Home School Eagles 43, Orfordville Parkview 17.5, Beloit Turner 17, Monticello 1
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Jax Hertel (BF) 11.58. 200—1. Kaeden Weberpal (BF) 23.13. 400—1. Aidan Miller (ET) 52.53. 3. Grant Purdue (BJ) 54.41. 800—1. Ben Castillo (NB) 2:05.43. 2. Quinn McCabe (C) 2:05.62. 1,600—1. McCabe (C) 4:41.35. 3,200—1. McCabe (C) 10:18.36.
110 hurdles—1. Logan Meinel (LGB) 16.14. 300 hurdles—1. Amro Shammakh (NB) 42.20. 2. Nathan Engen (BJ) 44.19.
400 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger 44.58. 800 relay—1. Big Foot 1:32.58. 1,600 relay—1. Palmyra-Eagle 3:34.45. 3. Brodhead/Juda 3:42.58. Distance medley relay—1. Home School Eagles 11:33.11. 2. Delavan-Darien 11:48.04.
High jump—1. Tegan Pinnow (BJ) 6-0. Long jump—1. Shammakh (NB) 19-6.5. 2. Engen (BJ) 19-5.75. Triple jump—1. Shammakh (NB) 41-4. 3. Sawyer Dase (BF) 39-9. Pole vault—1. Kaden Rambatt (BF) 15-6. Discus—1. Torrence Smith (LGB) 131-10. Shot put—1. Blake Kader (ET) 50-2. 2. Blake Matthys (BJ) 47-1.5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Lake Geneva Badger 133.5, Brodhead/Juda 101, Clinton 90, East Troy 90, Palmyra-Eagle 61, Delavan-Darien 59, Beloit Turner 55, Home School Eagles 49, Orfordville Parkview 32.5, Big Foot 18, Monticello 9
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Amya Pluess (ET) 13.04. 2. Addison Stallings (DD) 13.33. 200—1. Sophia Rondeau (ET) 26.61. 5. Sahara Boers-Augustine (OP) 27.74. 400—1. Rondeau (ET) 59.57. 2. Kalena Riemer (BJ) 1:01.02. 800—1. Eliza Pfarr (HSE) 2:25.64. 2. Riemer (BJ) 2:26.88. 1,600—1. Pfarr (HSE) 5:30.58. 2. Paige Damman (C) 5:35.69. 3,200—1. Damman (C) 12:10.32.
100 hurdles—1. Willow Crecelius (OP) 17.54. 300 hurdles—1. Stallings (DD) 49.16.
400 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger 53.40. 800 relay—1. Beloit Turner 1:50.84. 1,600 relay—1. Lake Geneva Badger 4:18.28. Distance medley relay—1. Home School Eagles 13:35.03. 2. Clinton 13:50.19.
High jump—1. Lauren Milligan (LGB) 4-11. Long jump—1. Pluess (ET) 16-5.25. 2. Addison Yates (BJ) 15-11.75. Triple jump—1. Camryn Knaack (LGB) 36-1. Pole vault—1. Maryn Jarvis (LGB) 9-0. Discus—1. Cameron Jansen (LGB) 119-9. Shot put—1. Navana Terrell (BT) 36-10.
EDGERTON TIDER INVITATIONAL
At Edgerton High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Monroe 109, Lodi 100, Racine Case 88.5, Platteville 87, Mount Horeb 76.5, Edgerton 71.5, Whitewater 68, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 60.5, Jefferson 24, Poynette 10
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Aiden Groskopf (L) 11.42. 3. Traysen Thomason (W) 11.54. 200—1. Mason Weaver (MH) 22.83. 7. Curtis Rossmiller (W) 24.49. 400—1. Casen Udelhofen (Plat) 49.88. 5. Gabe Salgado (E) 57.60. 800—1. Caden Oudinot (M) 2:03.03. 7. Nate Holden (W) 2:08.82. 1,600—1. Joseph Stoddard (MH) 4:24.88. 3. Jack Hefty (W) 4:32.39. 3,200—1. Layne Aurit (DMP) 10:16.77. 7. Garrett Kotnour (E) 10:56.32.
110 hurdles—1. Marcus Sponsler (Plat) 16.22. 300 hurdles—1. Zach Nyquist (L) 42.58. 7. Benno Backhaus (E) 46.61.
400 relay—1. Racine Case 44.15. 2. Edgerton 44.53. 800 relay—1. Racine Case 1:31.65. 7. Whitewater 1:37.65. 1,600 relay—1. Platteville 3:29.96. 3. Whitewater 3:32.70. 3,200 relay—1. Edgerton 8:45.23.
High jump—1. Shane Crandall (E) 6-0. Long jump—1. Gavin Sargeant (L) 20-10. 3. Beau Allison (E) 19-9.25. Triple jump—1. Sargeant (L) 43-0. 3. Cole Langer (E) 40-1. Pole vault—1. Benjamin Skellenger (L) 12-0. t3. Braden Troeger (E) 11-6. t3. CJ Tomomitsu (W) 11-6. Discus—1. Connor Raupp (W) 164-10. Shot put—1. Isaiah Groskopf (L) 49-2.25. 3. Raupp (W) 48-8.25.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Lodi 120, Monroe 117.2, Platteville 98, Mount Horeb 89.6, Whitewater 74, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 49.6, Jefferson 48.6, Edgerton 47, Racine Case 28, Poynette 26
EVENT WINNERS PLUS TOP LOCAL FINISHER
100—1. Lily Strong (L) 12.55. 2. Madelynn Buehler (W) 12.83. 200—1. Strong (L) 25.85. 4. Sydney Schilt (W) 27.25. 400—1. Aleigh Zettle (M) 1:02.54. 4. Elizabeth Leikness (E) 1:05.00. 800—1. Ellie Robinson (DMP) 2:26.05. 4. Gracee Langer (E) 2:27.85. 1,600—1. Abigail Sadler (MH) 5:05.49. 7. Jessi Salimes (E) 5:40.51. 3,200—1. Emma Rooney (Plat) 12:05.33. 2. Salimes (E) 12:12.49.
100 hurdles—1. Ketura Goomey (Plat) 16.62. 6. Cianna Vendrell-Nolen (E) 17.76. 300 hurdles—1. Goomey (Plat) 48.42. 7. Vendrell-Nolen (E) 53.92.
400 relay—1. Whitewater 50.08. 800 relay—1. Whitewater 1:50.57. 1,600 relay—1. Mount Horeb 4:11.61. 3. Whitewater 4:20.82. 3,200 relay—1. Platteville 10:22.04.
High jump—t1. Natalie Kelley (L) 5-0. t1. Olivia Heyroth (L) 5-0. Long jump—1. Myesha Thompson (MH) 16-1.75. 8. Makala Lake (E) 12-6. Triple jump—1. Lauren Coppes (M) 33-5. 6. Vendrell-Nolen (E) 30-7. Pole vault—1. Lilly Callahan (L) 10-6. 2. Evie Troxel (W) 9-6. Discus—1. Ayianna Johnson (J) 143-0. 2. Izzy Dieter (W) 118-1. Shot put—1. Johnson (J) 41-9. 3. Madyson Lo (E) 33-3.5.