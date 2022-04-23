KENOSHA
A strong showing in three relay events led Janesville Parker's boys track and field team to the Red Devil Invitational title on Saturday.
The Vikings won both the 800 and 1,600 relay races and finished second in the 400 relay en route to the team title. Parker finished with 148.5 points, with West Allis Hale second with 127.5.
Individual event winners for Parker were Deezle Richards in the 300 intermediate hurdles, Riccardo Ronca in pole vault and Tre Sanda in long jump.
"We finally got a nice day to compete and the guys responded," Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said. "Our relay teams did a really nice job, and Tre Sanda jumping 21-feet, 2-inches is very good for this early in the season.
"We picked up a lot of points with our depth in several events. We finished second, third and fourth in shot put, and first and second in both the intermediate hurdles and pole vault."
The Parker girls team finished fourth at the Red Devil.
Individual winners for Parker were Mya Barnes in the 400 and Emma Lippens in triple jump.
RED DEVIL INVITATIONAL
At Kenosha Bradford
BOYS
Team scores—Janesville Parker 148.5, West Allis Hale 127.5, Kenosha Bradford 105, Eau Claire North 94, Waterford 87, Kenosha Indian Trail 85, Racine Park 46, Racine Horlick 27, Racine St. Catherine’s 19, Kenosha Tremper 14, Union Grove 10.
Winners, Parker placewinners
100-meter dash—1, Williams, RH, :11.05; 200—1, Michael Deluca, KB, 23.24; 6. Antoine Jarrett, JP, 24.68. 400—1, Deluca, KB, 51.52; 2,. Cayden Brandenburg, JP, 51.87. 800—1, Dylan Manteufel, ECN, 2:12.25. 1,600—1, Collin Raschka, WAH, 4:41.04. 3,200—1, Trever Buchanan, Wary, 10:07.55.
110 hurdles—1, Maffet, Wfd, :15.15; 3, Desmond Johnson, JP, :17.38; 4, Deezle Richards, JP, :17.40. 300 hurdles—1, Richards JP, 42.88; 2, Mason Barnes (JP), 44.16.
400 relay—1, Waterford, 44.97; 2, Parker (Jarrett, Sanda, Voegell, Johnson), 45.09. 800 relay—1, Parker (Brandenburg, Jarrett, Sanda, Kim), 1:32.89. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Barnes, Kim, Richards, Brandenburg), 3:37.25. 3,200 relay—1, Eau Claire North, 8:42.09.
Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 10-6; 2, Drexel Norman, JP, 9-6. High jump—1, Emmanuel Johnson, RP, 6-0. Long jump—1, Treveon Sanda, JP, 21-2; 7, Barnes, JP, 19-11.5. Triple jump—1, Bryce Wallace, KIT, 40-11; 4. Griffin Knilans, JP, 36-5. Shot put—1, Dan Otto, ECN, 53-3; 2, Abiathar Curry, JP, 48-4.5; 3, Christian Cabrera, JP, 48-1; 4, Jacob Brost, JP, 46-7. Discus—1, Otto, ECN, 168-10; 3, Brost, JP, 142-1.
GIRLS
Team scores—Kenosha Indian Trail 153.5, Waterford 126, West Allis Hale 100.5, Janesville Parker 92, Racine Case 85.5, Eau Claire North 63, Kenosha Tremper 48, Union Grove 41.5, Kenosha Bradford 37, Racine Horlick 11, Racine Park 4.
Winners, Parker placewinners
100-meter dash—1, Cochran, KT, :13.08; 5, Amber Schoville, JP, :13.41; 8, Brooke Payne, JP, :13.83. 200—1, Cochran, KT, 27.6; 4. Mia Riley, JP, 28.98. 400—1, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:04.19. 800—1, Audrey Amaya, RC, 2:27.94. 1,600—1, Arteaga, Wfd, 5:51.16. 3,200—1 Payton Scoggin, KIT, 12:43.04.,
100 hurdles—1, Zavala, WAH, :17.28; 2, Hayley Kenyon, JP, :17.56. 300 hurdles—1, Zavala, Wfd, 51.65; 2, Kenyon, JP, 51.74.
400 relay—1, KIT, 51.21; 2, Parker (Riley, Payne, Barnes, Schoville), 51.61. 800 relay—1, KIT, 1:49.06; 2, Parker (Riley, Schoville, Barnes, Payne), 1:49.07. 1,600 relay—1, KIT, 4:17.88; 3, Parker (Kenyon, Lippens, Schuh, Barnes), 4:32.67. 3,200 relay—1, Waterford, 11:23.71.
Pole vault—1, Julia Klein, WAH, 10-6; 2, Amber Schoville, JP, 10-6; 3, Mya Barnes, JP, 9-0. High jump—1, Nailah Taylor, KIT, 4-10. Long jump—1, Kendall Kein, ECN, 17-6; 5, Brooke Payne, JP, 15.7.5. Triple jump—1, Emma Lippens, JP, 32-3. Shot put—1, Saraya Davis, ECN, 43-4.5. Discus—1, India Gallimore, WAH, 104-9.