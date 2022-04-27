01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Buy Now

MIDDLETON

Cayden Brandenburg won two events to lead the Janesville Parker boys track and field team to title at the Middleton Quadrangular on Tuesday.

Parker finished with 61 points, followed by Madison La Follette with 48, Middleton with 41 and Madison East with 36.

Brandenburg, a sophomore, won the 200- and 400-meter races.

Other individual winners for the Vikings were Paul Kim (100), Riccardo Ronca (pole vault) and Abiathar Curry in the shot put.

Girls—The Parker girls team finished second at the Middleton Quadrangular, trailing the host Cardinals.

Hayley Kenyon won the 100 high hurdles and Addison Jones the 300 low hurdles for the Vikings, while teammates Maddie Meyer won discus and Mya Barnes the 400.

Both Parker boys and girls teams are scheduled to compete in the Cougar Relays on Friday at Monterey Stadium.

MIDDLETON QUAD

BOYS

Team scores—Janesville Parker 61; Madison La Follette 48; Middleton 41; Madison East 36.

Event winners

100-meter dash—1, Paul Kim, JP, 11.1. 200—1, Cayden Brandenburg, JP, 23.0. 400—1, Brandenburg, JP, 52.4. 800—1, Griffin Ward, Mid, 1:58.4. 1,600—1, Nico Castellano, ML, 4:44.1. 3,200—1, Gabino Acevedo, ML, 10:36.4.

110 hurdles—1, Finn Patenaude, Mid, 15.8; 2, Deezle Richards, JP, 16.1. 300 hurdles—1, Patenaude, Mid, 41.5; 2, Richards, JP, 41.8.

400 relay—1, East, 45.3. 800 relay—1, Parker (Sanda, Jarrett, Kim, Barnes, 1:31.8. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Kim, Barnes, Richards, Brandenburg), 3:36.0.

Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 11-5. High jump—1, Jacob Folsom, Mid, 5-8. Long jump—1, Austin Welsch, ME, 20-10. 2, Tre Sanda, JP, 20-5. Triple jump—1, Rickie Jefferson, ML, 42-9. Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 48-7. Discus—1, Jonny Quatrucci, ME, 134-3.

GIRLS

Team scores—Middleton 68; Janesville Parker 41.5; Madison La Follette 19; Madison East 15.5.

Event winners

100-meter dash—1, West, ML, :12.3; Amber Schoville, JP, :13.0. 200—1, West, ML, :26.3; 2, Brooke Payne, JP, :27.1. 400—1, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:03.3. 800—1, Lues, ML, 2:31.2. 1,600—1, Ystenes, Mid, 5:53.5. 3,200—1, Kim, Mid, 13:42.3.

100 hurdles—1, Hayley Kenyon, JP, :16.9. 300 hurdles—1, Addison Jones, JP, :50.7.

400 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Schoville, Schuh, Payne), :52.1. 800 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Payne, Schuh, Schoville), 1:50.3.

High jump—1, Woodall, Mid, 4-8; 2, Emma Lippens, JP, 4-2. Long jump—1, West, ML, 16-6. Triple jump—1, Dart, Mid, 31-1. Shot put—1, VanderSanden, Mid, 34-9; 3, Maddie Meyer, JP, 26-1. Discus—1, Meyer, JP, 79-10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you