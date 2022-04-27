HIGH SCHOOL TRACK Janesville Parker boys track and field team wins Big Eight quadrangular Gazette staff Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIDDLETONCayden Brandenburg won two events to lead the Janesville Parker boys track and field team to title at the Middleton Quadrangular on Tuesday.Parker finished with 61 points, followed by Madison La Follette with 48, Middleton with 41 and Madison East with 36.Brandenburg, a sophomore, won the 200- and 400-meter races.Other individual winners for the Vikings were Paul Kim (100), Riccardo Ronca (pole vault) and Abiathar Curry in the shot put.Girls—The Parker girls team finished second at the Middleton Quadrangular, trailing the host Cardinals.Hayley Kenyon won the 100 high hurdles and Addison Jones the 300 low hurdles for the Vikings, while teammates Maddie Meyer won discus and Mya Barnes the 400.Both Parker boys and girls teams are scheduled to compete in the Cougar Relays on Friday at Monterey Stadium.MIDDLETON QUADBOYSTeam scores—Janesville Parker 61; Madison La Follette 48; Middleton 41; Madison East 36.Event winners100-meter dash—1, Paul Kim, JP, 11.1. 200—1, Cayden Brandenburg, JP, 23.0. 400—1, Brandenburg, JP, 52.4. 800—1, Griffin Ward, Mid, 1:58.4. 1,600—1, Nico Castellano, ML, 4:44.1. 3,200—1, Gabino Acevedo, ML, 10:36.4.110 hurdles—1, Finn Patenaude, Mid, 15.8; 2, Deezle Richards, JP, 16.1. 300 hurdles—1, Patenaude, Mid, 41.5; 2, Richards, JP, 41.8.400 relay—1, East, 45.3. 800 relay—1, Parker (Sanda, Jarrett, Kim, Barnes, 1:31.8. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Kim, Barnes, Richards, Brandenburg), 3:36.0.Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 11-5. High jump—1, Jacob Folsom, Mid, 5-8. Long jump—1, Austin Welsch, ME, 20-10. 2, Tre Sanda, JP, 20-5. Triple jump—1, Rickie Jefferson, ML, 42-9. Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 48-7. Discus—1, Jonny Quatrucci, ME, 134-3.GIRLSTeam scores—Middleton 68; Janesville Parker 41.5; Madison La Follette 19; Madison East 15.5.Event winners100-meter dash—1, West, ML, :12.3; Amber Schoville, JP, :13.0. 200—1, West, ML, :26.3; 2, Brooke Payne, JP, :27.1. 400—1, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:03.3. 800—1, Lues, ML, 2:31.2. 1,600—1, Ystenes, Mid, 5:53.5. 3,200—1, Kim, Mid, 13:42.3.100 hurdles—1, Hayley Kenyon, JP, :16.9. 300 hurdles—1, Addison Jones, JP, :50.7.400 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Schoville, Schuh, Payne), :52.1. 800 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Payne, Schuh, Schoville), 1:50.3.High jump—1, Woodall, Mid, 4-8; 2, Emma Lippens, JP, 4-2. Long jump—1, West, ML, 16-6. Triple jump—1, Dart, Mid, 31-1. Shot put—1, VanderSanden, Mid, 34-9; 3, Maddie Meyer, JP, 26-1. Discus—1, Meyer, JP, 79-10. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Track And Field Cayden Brandenburg Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form