BURLINGTON
Led by wins in two of the four relay races, Janesville Parker's boys and girls track and field teams both finished second at the Demon Invitational on Friday in Burlington.
Lake Geneva Badger won both the boys and girls team titles.
The Badger boys finished with 130 points, with Parker second at 98.33. Janesville Craig was fifth.
Badger's girls team scored 128.25 to win the team title, with Parker second at 101. Craig was sixth.
Individual winners for the Parker boys were Abiathar Curry (shot put), Riccardo Ronca (pole vault) and Tre Sanda (long jump). The Vikings also won the 800 and 1,600 relays.
"It was a pretty good night for us," Parker coach Dick Schuh said. "We're pretty close to having the lineups we're going to use for the tournament series."
The Craig boys got second-place finishes from Evan Lawton (400) and Jaxon White (high jump).
"More than anything, it was great to compete in an invitational," Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. "We've got a young team that continues to improve."
The Parker girls saw Hayley Kenyon win both both hurdle events, as well as victories from both the 400 and 800 relay teams.
Jessa Alderman was a double winner for the Craig girls. The senior bettered her school record in winning the discus with a throw of 135-8. The Cougars' Rylee Coleman posted the second-fastest time in the state this season in winning the 800 with a time of 2:16.2 and also anchored the winning 3,200 relay team.
Demon Invitational
BOYS
Team scores—Lake Geneva Badger 130, Janesville Parker 98.33, Burlington 90, Westosha Central 66.33, Janesville Craig 65, Greendale 63, Milton 58, Waterford 57, Racine Case 30.33, Union Grove 25, Beloit Memorial 18.
Winners, area scorers
100-meter dash—1, Tommy Teberg, Bur, 11.14. 200—1, Carter Maffett, Wfd, 22.32. 4, Paul Kim, JP, 23.13. 400—1, Bryan Topercer, WC, 49.55. 2, Evan Lawton, JC, 52.99. 800—1, Ben Barutzke, Green, 2:01.84; 3, Chris Wier, JC, 2:07.66. 1,600—1, Will Allen, WC, 4:23.2. 2, Demetrius Franklin, LGB, 4:26.3. 3,200—1, Jackson Albanese, LGB, 9:40.39. 2, Angel Toribio, LGB, 10:22.19. 3, Matthew McBride, JC, 11:01.57.
110 hurdles—1, Iziah Correa, Green, 15.13. 3, Ethan Mitchell, Mil, 16.17. 300 hurdles—1, Tim DeVries, LGB, 41.79. 3, Deezle Richards, JP, 42.41.
400 relay—1, Waterford, 44.02. 800 relay—1, Parker (Barnes, Jarrett, Sanda, Kim), 1:33.02. 1,600 relay—1, Parker (Barnes, Kim, Richards, Sanda), 3:34.93. 3,200 relay—1, Badger (Albanese, Wruk, Toribio, Kramp), 8:41.84. 2, Craig, 8:47.37.
Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 11-6. High jump—1, Chayton Jenson, Mil, 6-0; 2, Jaxon White, JC, 5-10. Long jump—1, Tre Sanda, JP, 21-2. 2, Brody Kluge, LGB, 20-11. Triple jump—1, Kluge, LGB, 43-0. 2, Ethan Mitchell, Mil, 39-6. Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 50-2. 2, Jacob Brost, JP, 49-9. Discus—1, Bryce Ruland, WFD, 152-9. 2, Brost, JP, 145-4.
GIRLS
Team scores—Lake Geneva Badger 128.25, Janesville Parker 101, Waterford 94, Westosha Central 74.25, Union Grove 73, Janesville Craig 72.75, Milton 62.25, Burlington 34.5, Racine Case 32, Greendale 24, Beloit Memorial 5.
Winners, area scorers
100-meter dash—1, Analyiah Guardiola, WFD, 12.56. 3, Amber Schoville, JP, 12.84. 200—1, Kialis Anderson, WC, 26.48. 3, Brooke Payne, JP, 27.45. 400—1, Vivian Ford, LGB, 1:03.31. 3, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:03.69. 800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:16.2. 3. Mara Talabac, Mil, 2:31.83. 1,600—1, Talabac, Mil, 5:30.45. 2, Molly Deering, LGB, 5:40.61. 3, Kera Riley, JC, 5:41.25. 3,200—1, Deering, LGB, 12:15.24. 2, Abi Anderson , JC, 12:15.46.
110 hurdles—1, Hayley Kenyon, JP, 16.91. 300 hurdles—1, Kenyon, JP, 49.08.
400 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Schoville, Schuh, Payne), 51.66. 800 relay—1, Parker (Riley, Payne, Schuh, Schoville), 1:49.35. 1,600 relay—1, Union Grove, 4:17.84. 3,200 relay—1, Craig (Riley, Anderson, Moran, Coleman), 10:06.93.
Pole vault—1, Marley Kinzle, WC, 9-0. 2, Schoville, JP, 8-6. High jump—1, Tressa Shaw, Mil, 5-0. Long jump—1, Brynn Wierzbicki, WC, 16-7.5. 2, Mia Riley, JP, 15-10. Triple jump—1, Camryn Knaack, LGB, 35-8. 2, Emma Lippens, JP, 33-10. Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 38-5. 2, Cameron Jansen, LGB, 33-3. Discus—1, Alderman, JC, 135-8. 2. Jansen, LGB, 106-9.