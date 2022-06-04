Jessa Alderman and Rylee Coleman capped off their prep track and field careers in impressive fashion Saturday.
The Janesville Craig seniors both found the podium on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Coleman finished second for the second straight year in the 800-meter run, while Alderman picked up her second medal of the meet thanks to a fifth-place finish in shot put. Alderman was third in the discus on Friday.
Alderman had been dominant in the discus all season but came on strong in the shot put to earn a pair of state medals.
"If someone would've told me before the season started that I would medal in both events at state, I probably wouldn't have believed them," Alderman said. "But thanks to coach (Mike) Dorry and the powerlifting club that I started, my technique really improved in both events and I got a lot stronger."
Alderman plans to continue competing in track for MSOE in the fall.
Coleman ran the 800 in 2:14.03 to finish second behind Roisin Willis of Stevens Point, who won with a national high school record time of 2:00.13. The time is the fastest-ever in a high school race. The only two prep times better than Willis' on Saturday came in professional races.
"I was hoping she would get the record," Coleman said of Willis. "I looked up to start the race and she was gone.
"But I'm pleased with my time and how I ran. My legs were fresh today, and I feel like I ran the best I could."
Coleman will compete in track at Dubuque University in the fall.
Craig girls coach Brandon Miles was ecstatic for his two senior standouts.
"We're going to miss them both so much," Miles said. "They work extremely hard and both were rewarded for that.
"And Rylee's race was really something. The whole crowd was on its feet watching Willis chase that national record. It was really cool to see."
Camden Combs was the area star of the state meet. The Beloit Turner senior won the Division 2 long jump, finished third in the triple jump and was fifth in both the 100 and 200.
Clinton senior Sylvia Johansen finished second in the D2 100, while Walworth Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt was fourth in pole vault.
In the Division 3 boys state meet, Orfordville Parkview senior Noah Flood-Elyafi found the podium thanks to a sixth-place finish in triple jump.
