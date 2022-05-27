SUN PRAIRIE
Jessa Alderman will lead a strong contingent of Janesville athletes competing in next weekend's WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
The Janesville Craig senior won both the shot put and the discus at the rain-delayed Sun Prairie Sectional to highlight city state qualifiers.
Craig also got a win from Rylee Coleman in the 800-meter run and a school-record time and third-place finish from the 3,200 relay team of Coleman, Kera Riley, Abi Anderson and Julianna Moran.
The Cougars' Levi Booker finished second in high jump to also advance.
Janesville Parker athletes also had a productive day. The Vikings qualified for state in six events and one relay. Seniors Jacob Brost and Amber Schoville both qualified in two events.
Other state qualifiers for Parker were Deezle Richards in the 300 intermediate hurdles; Tre Sanda in long jump: Mya Barnes in the 400 and the girls 800 relay team of Schoville, Mia Riley, Brooke Payne and Shay Schuh. Brost qualified in the discus and shot put, while Schoville also finished second in pole vault.
Alderman threw a PR of 39-feet, nine-inches to win the shot put, and turned around and won the discus with a throw of 124-5.
"Jessa's best opportunity to get on the podium at state is in the discus, but if she continues to throw like she has in the shot put lately, she could find herself there in both events," Craig girls coach Brandon Miles said.
"And for our 3,200 relay team to come out and set a school record with each girl running a PR time, that's very impressive. "It was a really good day for our program."
(Note: In Division 1, the top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for state. In Divisions 2 and 3, the top four finishers in each event automatically qualify for state. Also, non-automatic qualifiers whose performances rank among the eight best of all sectional performances in that division statewide also qualify.)
DIVISION 1
SUN PRAIRIE SECTIONAL
BOYS
Team scores—Sun Prairie 117; Mukwonago 86; Janesville Parker 58; Lake Geneva Badger 57; Oregon 54; Waterford 53; Elkhorn 53; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison La follette 44; Burlington 39; Monona Grove 21; Stoughton 20; Janesville Craig 17; Milton 16; Wilmot 8; Beloit Memorial 4.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Cortez LeGrant, SP, :11.37.
200—1, Carter Maffet, Wfd, :23.15.
400—1, Ben Olson, SP, :51.64; 3, Drew Davey, Elk, :52.42.
800—1, Yordanos Zelinski, Or, 1:53.15; 3, Davey, Elk, 2:00.82.
1,600—1, Mateo Alvarado Venegas, SP, 4:23.04; 2, Demetrius Farmakis, LGB, 4:24.17; 3, Jackson Albanese, LGB, 4:24.28.
3,200—1, Alvarado Venegas, SP, 9:39.54; 2, Farmakis, LGB, 9:40.15.
110 hurdles—1, Maffet, Wfd, :15.27.
300 hurdles—1, Nolan Zachgo, FA, :39.94; 2, Quinn Greer, Elk, :40.92; 3, Deezle Richards, JP, :41.22.
400 relay—1, Waterford, :43.65.
800 relay—1, Mukwonago, 1:30.66; 3, Elkhorn (Cayden Burns, Owen Backus, William Truesdale, Ryan Burns), 1:31.69.
1,600 relay—1, Sun Prairie, 3:29.03; 2, Elkhorn (Riley Buchheit, W. Truesdale, Burns, Davey), 3:32.27.
3,200 relay—1, Oregon, 8:07.06.
Pole vault—1, Trevor Schultz, SP, 12-9.
High jump—1, Brad Roe, Bur, 6-1; 2, Levi Booker, JC, 6-0; 3, Chayton Jenson, Mil, 6-0.
Long jump—1, Alexander Maggit, SP, 21-10¼; 3, Treveon Sanda, JP, 21-4.
Triple jump—1, Brody Kluge, LGB, 43-3.
Shot put—1, Drew Evans, FA, 53-11; 2, Jacob Brost, JP, 52-6¼.
Discus—1, Bryce Ruland, Wfd, 171-0; 3, Brost, JP, 148-0.
GIRLS
Team scores—Mukwonago 150; Sun Prairie 81; Fort Atkinson 60; Monona Grove 58; Stoughton 57; Oregon 52; Janesville Craig 41; Janesville Parker 36; Elkhorn 35; Lake Geneva badger 33; Waterford 30; Madison La Follette 30; Milton 18; Burlington 13; Beloit Memorial 6; Wilmot 2.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Abby Groleau, Sto, :12.68.
200—1, Abby Groleau, Sto, :26.23.
400—1, Delaney Nyenhuis, Or, :59.63; 2, Kaeleigh Runnells, Elk, :59.80; 3, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:00.62.
800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:21.12.
1,600—1, Mackenzie Babcock, MG, 5:01.35.
3,200—1, Mary Worden, FA, 11:28.50; 3, Mara Talabac, Mil, 11:29.13.
100 hurdles—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, :15.44.
300 hurdles—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, :45.66.
400 relay—1, Mukwonago, :49.75.
800 relay—1, Mukwonago, 1:44.50; 2, Elkhorn (Lea Connolly, Emily Beinert, Addie Baker, Lily Cooper), 1:47.00; 3, Janesville Parker (Mia Riley, Brooke Payne, Shay Schuh, Amber Schoville), 1:48.20.
1,600 relay—1, Elkhorn (Ila Flath, Runnells, Aubrey Schreiber, Lily Cooper), 4:11.20.
3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 9:36.06; 3, Janesville Craig (Kera Riley, Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran, Rylee Coleman), 9:43.31.
Pole vault—1, Natalia Figueroa, SP, 10-9; 2, Amber Schoville, JP, 10-3.
High jump—1, Claire Ammeraal, ML, 5-2.
Long jump—1, Adyn Theriault, FA, 16-11.
Triple jump—1, Haley Wein, Muk, 35-9; 2, Camryn Knaack, LGB, 35-5.
Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 39-9.
Discus—1, Alderman, JC, 124-5.
AUTOMATIC AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
DIVISION 1
BOYS
Janesville Craig
Levi Booker, high jump
Janesville Parker
Jacob Brost, shot put and discus
Deezle Richards, 300 hurdles
Treveon Sanda, long jump
Milton
Chayton Jenson, high jump
Elkhorn
Drew Davey, 400 and 800
Quinn Greer, 300 hurdles
800 relay (Cayden Burns, Owen Backus, William Truesdale, Ryan Burns)
1,600 relay (Riley Buchheit, W. Truesdale, Burns, Davey)
Lake Geneva Badger
Brody Kluge, triple jump (sectional champ, 43-3)
Demetrius Farmakis, 1,600 and 3,200
Jackson Albanese, 1,600
DIVISION 1
GIRLS
Janesville Craig
Jessa Alderman, shot put (sectional champ, 39-9) and discus (sectional champ, 124-5)
Rylee Coleman, 800 (sectional champ, 2:21.12)
3,200 relay (Kera Riley, Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran, Rylee Coleman)
Janesville Parker
Mya Barnes, 400
Amber Schoville, pole vault
800 relay (Mia Riley, Brooke Payne, Shay Schuh, Amber Schoville)
Milton
Mara Talabac, 3,200
Elkhorn
Kaeleigh Runnells, 400
800 relay (Lea Connolly, Emily Beinert, Addie Baker, Lily Cooper)
1,600 relay (Ila Flath, Runnells, Aubrey Schreiber, Lily Cooper) (sectional champ, 4:11.20)
Lake Geneva Badger
Camryn Knaack, triple jump (35-5)