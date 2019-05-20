It would be a lot easier to count the events where a Janesville athlete did not place in the top four at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie track and field regional.

Between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker, a city athlete advanced to Thursday’s Badger Sectional in 24 of 36 events.

La Follette scored 119 points to hold off Sun Prairie (114.5) in the boys team race, with Parker (93) and Craig (78) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Sun Prairie ran away with the girls team title, scoring 161 points to easily outpace runner-up Stoughton (93). Parker scored 83 point to take third, while Craig (47) was seventh.

Lippens leads Parker boys

Senior Brody Lippens qualified for Thursday’s sectional in four different events. He jumped 20 feet, 7.5 inches in the long jump, beating teammate Tremar Curry (20-1.5) for the title. Lippens added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

Lippens decided before the meet he would run the open 100 instead of the 110 hurdles—an event he’s run often this season.

“We let him have an input on where he wanted to go,” Parker coach Dick Schuh said of Lippens. “I knew he could run a fast 100, but I didn’t know if it would be enough to move on.”

Lippens ran the 100 in 11.39 seconds. La Follette’s Tavion Wells won in 11.17.

And Lippens, Anthony Brooks, Casey Vanderlinden and Curry teamed to finish fourth in the 400 relay. Curry also took third in the triple jump.

Parker senior Luke Roca cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault while besting his previous best by 6 inches.

Parker’s Tyler Vincetich snagged the final qualifying spot in the 400 and joined Zach Schoville, Vanderlinden and Domanic Bowen to take fourth in the 1,600 relay.

“We got everyone through we thought we had a chance to get through,” Schuh said.

Craig’s 800 runners keep rolling

Bryan Bloomquist, Matthew Dillon, Zander Arena and Aaron Leverson followed up their Big Eight title in the boys 3,200 relay with another win Monday. The foursome finished almost eight seconds off their seed time (8:16.24) but held off Sun Prairie (8:16.83) to win.

Leverson overcame a stiff challenge from Monona Grove’s Nathan DeVault (2:00.79) to win the open 800 in 2:00.39.

Craig’s Trevion Moore won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 11 inches.

He joined Daniel Deltgen, Maurice Jones and Daniel Graham to take third in the 400 relay.

Moore’s day could have been even better, though. He had the best time through preliminary heats in the 110 hurdles but was disqualified from the final.

Junior Magnus Jenson’s throw of 46 feet, 1.5 inches was enough to finish second in the shot put behind Monona Grove’s Michael Williams-Davis (58-5). Jenson also took third in the discus.

“That’s the best he’s thrown all year,” Craig coach Jeff Deininger said of Jenson.

Clare Hulick was second in the girls 800. She was the lone Craig girls individual to advance to Thursday, though the Cougars will also send their 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Parker girls pile up podium finishes

Parker’s core of Tina Shelton, Amber Schoville, Brooke Graesslin and Ryann Porter piled up sectional berths Monday.

They cruised to a win in the 800 relay in 1:46.55. Runner-up Sun Prairie finished in 1:47.12.

Shelton won the 100-meter dash in 12.54, cutting 0.11 seconds off her seed time, and was second in the 200 in 26.25.

Porter was second in both the triple jump and 100 hurdles. Graesslin was second in the 400, while Schoville took third in the 100.

Freshman Brooke Payne advanced in the 200, placing fourth.

WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Regional

BOYS

TEAM SCORES

La Follette 119, Sun Prairie 114.5, Parker 93.5, Craig 78, Beloit Memorial 76.5, Monona Grove 72, Oregon 60, Stoughton 46.75.

EVENT WINNERS AND CITY SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

100—1. Tavion Wells, LF, 11.17; 3. Brody Lippens, Parker, 11.39; 4. Daniel Graham, Craig, 11.50. 200—1. Matt Kissling, Oregon, 22.84. 400—1. Kobe Chandler, BM, 50.70; 4. Tyler Vincetich, Parker, 52.50. 800—1. Aaron Leverson, Craig, 2:00.39. 1600—1. Nick Hellrood, LF, 4:38.14. 3200—1. Chris Wolfe, LF, 9:35.04; 2. Bryan Bloomquist, Craig, 9:40.35.

110 hurdles—1. Lucas Laun-Smith, BM, 15.86. 300 hurdles—1. Jack Sanford, Stoughton, 42.14; 2. Lippens, Parker, 42.36.

400 relay—1. Sun Prairie, 42.99; 3. Craig, 44.32; 4. Parker, 44.42. 800 relay—1. La Follette, 1:30.56. 1600 relay—1. Beloit Memorial, 3:27.71; 4. Parker, 3:36.09. 3200 relay—1. Craig (Bloomquist, Matthew Dillon, Zander Arena, Aaron Leverson), 8:16.24.

High jump—1. Trevion Moore, Craig, 5-11; 4. Von Olson, Parker, 5-10. Long jump—1. Brody Lippens, Parker, 20-7.5; 2. Tremar Curry, Parker, 20-1.5. Shot put—1. Michael Williams-Davis, MG, 58-5; 2. Magnus Jenson, Craig, 46-1.5. Discus—1. Williams-Davis, MG, 152-1; 3. Jenson, Craig, 140-0. Pole vault—1. Luke Roca, Parker, 13-6; 4. Joseph Smith, Craig, 12-6. Triple jump—1. Shelvin Garrett, BM, 43-10; 3. Curry, Parker, 42-7.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES

Sun Prairie 161, Stoughton 93, Parker 83, Monona Grove 76, Oregon 71, La Follette 67, Craig 47, Beloit Memorial 22.

EVENT WINNERS AND CITY SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

100—1. Tina Shelton, Parker, 12.54; 3. Amber Schoville, Parker, 13.15. 200—1. Morgan Cross, SP, 26.25; 2. Shelton, Parker, 26.66; 4. Brooke Payne, Parker, 28.00. 400—1. Ellie Trieloff, Stoughton, 1:00.98; 2. Brooke Graesslin, Parker, 1:02.27. 800—1. Payton Jenks-Recker, MG, 2:24.01; 2. Clare Hulick, Craig, 2:25.26. 1600—1. Kate Kopotic, SP, 5:16.05.

100 hurdles—1. Brooke Crosby, SP, 15.72; 2. Ryann Porter, Parker, 16.41. 300 hurdles—1. Crosby, SP, 47.84.

400 relay—1. Oregon, 50.91. 800 relay—1. Parker (Shelton, Schoville, Graesslin, Porter), 1:46.55. 1600—1. Sun Prairie, 4:09.27; 4. Craig, 4:16.37. 3200 relay—1. Monona Grove, 9:45.60; 3. Craig, 9:56.60.

Discus—1. Ayona Johnson, LF, 122-3. High jump—1. Naomi Andrews, Sun Prairie, 5-0. Pole vault—1. Ashley O’Connell, Sun Prairie, 11-0. Triple jump—1. Kiara Lee, LF, 38-9; 2. Ryann Porter, Parker, 36-3.5. Long jump—1. Lee, LF, 17-8.5; 2. Porter, Parker, 16-11.5. Shot put—1. Blessing Odjedele, LF, 36-11.