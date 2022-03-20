WHITEWATER
The tradition returned to the Kachel Fieldhouse at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, and Janesville Craig track coaches Jeff Deininger and Brandon Miles were among those thrilled to see it happen.
Following two skipped years due to COVID-19, the traditional season-opening Nelson-Daniels Invitational came to Whitewater. Saturday’s large-schools meet brought 20 girls teams and 17 boys teams.
Another person happy to see the year get started was Janesville Craig senior Rylee Coleman, who dominated the field to win the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.38 seconds. She helped the Craig girls total 21 points for eighth place in the team totals.
Also for the Craig girls, senior Jessa Alderman finished third in the shot put (34 feet, 3¼ inches) and junior Kera Riley was fourth in the 1,600 (5:48.03)
The Craig boys scored 10 points for 16th place, led by senior Chris Wier’s third-place finish in the 800 (2:08.27). Craig’s 800 relay team of senior Maurice Jones and sophomores Dylan Tyler, Quintin Jackson and Levi Booker took fifth in 1:39.39.
“Craig boys and girls had a good day at the Nelson-Daniels Invite,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “We took a small contingent of boys and girls since we had some spring break absences.”
Deininger and Craig girls coach Brandon Miles said that “on top of (Craig’s) medalists, we had several other strong showings and were happy to be back at Whitewater for the first time since 2019.”
The Elkhorn boys finished eighth in the meet, taking second in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL
LARGE SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores
Mukwonago 61; Madison Memorial 58; Milwaukee King 54; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 51; Oconomowoc 44; Wauwatosa East 37; West Allis Hale 31; Elkhorn 28; Franklin 25; Woodstock (Ill.) 25; Westosha Central 20; Watertown 18; Sussex Hamilton 17; Madison La Follette 14; Waukesha South 13; Janesville Craig 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 1.
Event winners, area leaders
55-meter dash—1, Nate White, MK, :06.61. 400—1, Bryan Topercer, WC, :50.61; 10, Jack Jacobs, Elk, :58.73. 800—1, Alex White, WAH, 2:05.37; 3, Chris Wier, JC, 2:08.27. 1,600—1, Zach Vance, Oc, 4:30.69. 3,200—1, Collin Raschka, WAH, 10:05.13. 55 hurdles—1, Sam Burns, NW, :07.78; 3, Green, Elk, :08.44. 800 relay—1, Niles West, 1:36.65; 5, Janesville Craig (Maurice Jones, Dylan Tyler, Quintin Jackson, Levi Booker), 1:39.39; 8, Elkhorn (Cayden Burns, Jose Cuellar, Tre Truesdale, Keagan Strobel), 1:39.93. 1,600 relay—1, Westosha Central, 3:37.37; 2, Elkhorn (Ryan Burns, William Truesdale, Quinn Greer, Drew Davey), 3:37.92. 3,200 relay—1, Madison La Follette, 8:51.77; 2, Elkhorn (Ray Beilman, Riley Buchheit, Sam Manak, Drew Davey), 9:02.98). Shot put—1, Chad Schuster, Franklin, 50-0; 6, Aiden Olson, Elk, 42-9¾. High jump—1, Jack Novelle, Wood, 6-0; 9, Jordan Hall, Elk, 5-6. Pole vault—1, Ashton Moody, Oc, 14-0. Long jump—1, Nate White, MK, 22-10. Triple jump—1, Darryl Moore, MK, 40-8¼; 7, Ray Beilman, Elk, 37-11¾.
GIRLS
Team scores
Mukwonago 72½; Madison Memorial 59, Cary-Grove (Ill.) 54; Brookfield East 42; Franklin 36; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 34; Wauwatosa East 30; Janesville Craig 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 20; Milwaukee King 18; Madison La Follette 18; Westosha Central 17; Oconomowoc 15; Watertown 15; Sussex Hamilton 11; West Allis Hale 10; Beaver Dam 8; Brookfield Central 6; Waukesha South 6; Elkhorn 5.
Event winners, area leaders
55-meter dash—1, Alayna West, MLF, :07.48. 400—1, Audrey Braun, MM, 1:04.5. 800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:19.38. 1,600—1, Annika Cutforth, MM, 5:13.54; 4, Kera Riley, JC, 5:48.03. 3,200—1, Bella Drewek, WE, 12:36.15. 55 hurdles—1, Dariya Jackson, BE, :08.68; 8, Lucy Woolever, Elk, :10.28. 800 relay—1, Cary-Grove, 1:50.98. 1,600 relay—1, Cary-Grove, 4:18.27; 5, Elkhorn (Kaeleigh Runnels, Aubrey Schreiber, Illa Flath, Maya Gibbs), 4:34.89. 3,200 relay—1, Cary-Grove, 10:47.86. High jump—1, Regan Scott, BE, 5-0. Pole vault—1, Hope Stangel, WE, 11-6. Long jump—1, Olivia Carey, Muk, 17-1¼. Triple jump—1, Lily Taczala, Fra, 36-11½. Shot put—1, Riley Quinn, Wtn, 40-4½; 3, Jessa Alderman, JC, 34-3¼.