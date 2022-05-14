JANESVILLE
Lightning bolts put a premature halt to the Big Eight Conference track and field meet Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
The meet was suspended and completed Saturday.
But before Mother Nature’s electrical show shut down the proceedings, Janesville discus throwers and shot putters continued their outstanding seasons.
Janesville Parker's talented trio of senior throwers Jacob Brost and Abiathar Curry, and junior Christian Cabrera had a shot of finishing 1-2-3 in the shot put Saturday and did just that. Curry won the event, Cabrera was second and Brost—who won the discus title Friday night—was third to help lead the Vikings to an overall fourth-place finish.
Sun Prairie won the boys team with 145. Verona was second with 127 and Madison Memorial third.
Madison Memorial edged Sun Prairie by seven points to win the girls team title, with Parker fifth and Craig sixth.
Brost, who worked many hours this after missing a trip to state last year, is confident going into the regional and sectional meets the next two weeks.
“I want to win,” he said of his state aspirations in the discus. “I’m excited.”
Brost said the discus is better suited for him than the shot, but that he still has confidence in both events.
“I think the shot is more brute (strength),” Brost said. “But I think my technique can make up for that.”
Craig senior Jessa Alderman won the shot put and finished second in discus Saturday.
“I definitely know I can do better,” Alderman said of her winning shot toss of 37-feet, 3-inches. “It’s just honing in on the technique.”
Alderman, who holds the Craig school record in discus, lost to Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan by less than two feet to deny her both throwing titles.
Headed to the Milwaukee School of Engineering this fall, Alderman said she has a better chance at winning at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in the discus.
“My best mark is in the top three in the state,” Alderman said. “My throws today weren’t that good."
The feel-good story of the conference meet was Parker's Riccardo Ronca, who won the pole vault at 12-0. Ronca is a foreign-exchange student from Italy and has only been pole-vaulting for less than two months.
"For him to do what he's done in that short of time is pretty remarkable," Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said of Ronca. "His upside is very high."
In girls competition, Craig senior Rylee Coleman won the 800-meter run and anchored Craig's winning 3,200 relay team.
Craig and Parker are scheduled to compete in the Division 1 Oregon Regional on Monday, May 23.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
At Monterey Stadium, Janesville
BOYS
Team scores—Sun Prairie 145, Verona 127, Madison Memorial 108, Janesville Parker 95, Middleton 87.5, Madison La Follette 46, Madison East 42, Madison West 28, Janesville Craig 15.5, Beloit Memorial 4
Winners, Craig, Parker scorers
100-meter dash—1, Anthony Ward, MM, 11.31.
200—1, Ward, MM, 22.37; 6. Antoine Jarrett, JP, 23.72.
400—1, Cameron Swampsy, Mid, 51.05.
800—1, Aidan Manning, Ver, 1:58.29.
1,600—1, Griffin Ward, Mid, 4:22.82.
3,200—1, Ward, Mid, 9:30.48.
110 hurdles—1, Finn Patenaude, Mid, 15.76; 6, Deezle Richards, JP, 17.52.
300 hurdles—1, Manjot Singh, ME, 40.32; 3. Richards, JP, 41.84; 4. Mason Barnes, JP, 41.95.
400 relay—1, Sun Prairie, 44.4; 2. Parker 44.41; 3, Craig, 44.63.
800 relay—1, Parker, 1:33.1; 5. Craig, 1:34.23.
1,600 relay—1, Verona, 3:28.05; 2, Parker, 3:29.65.
3,200 relay—1, West, 8:20.62.
Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 12-0.
High jump—1, Jonathan Weah, SP, 6-4.
Long jump—1, Ward, MM, 22-10; 3, Tre Sanda, JP, 20-10.5.
Triple jump—1, Ward, MM, 44-7.
Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 49-1.5; 2, Christian Cabrera, JP, 48-11; 3, Jacob Brost, JP, 48-5.5.
Discus—1, Brost, JP, 146-8.
GIRLS
Team scores—Madison Memorial 154.5, Sun Prairie 147.5, Middleton 100, Verona 76, Janesville Parker 76, Janesville Craig 58, Madison La Follette 32, Madison West 24, Beloit Memorial 13, Madison East 10.
Winners, Craig, Parker scorers
100-meter dash—1, Alayna West, ML, 12.94; 4, Amber Schoville, JP, 13.27.
200—1, Dakota Mitchell, SP, 26.46; 5, Brooke Payne, JP, 27.57.
400—1, Mary Kate Lichty, Ver, 59.5; 2, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:01.79.
800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:18.56.
1,600—1, Lauren Pansegrau, Mid, 5:08.85; 5. Kera Riley, JC, 5:49.06.
3,200—1, Pansegrau, Mid, 10:44.81; 5, Abi Anderson, JC, 12:33.53.
100 hurdles—1, Ana Ashworth, MM, 15.31; 3, Hayley Kenyon, JP, 16.98.
300 hurdles—1, Audrey Braun, MM, 47.27; 4, Kenyon, JP, 48.55.
400 relay—1, Verona, 51.02; 2, Parker, 51.07; 5. Craig, 55.04.
800 relay—1, Memorial, 1:47.76; 3, Parker 1:49.7.
1,600 relay—1, Verona, 4:05.42; 3, Parker, 4:21.12.
3,200 relay—1, Craig, 9:54.74.
Pole vault—1, Audrey Seefeld, SP, 10-6; 3, Schoville, JP, 10-6.
High jump—1, Cassie Siegel, SP, 5-4.
Long jump—1, Seefeld, SP, 16-7.5; 2, Mia Riley, JP, 16-6.5.
Triple jump—1, Emerson Myers, MM, 35-9-5; 3, Emma Lippens, JP, 32-11.5.
Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 37-3; 5. Addison Riley-Lien, JP, 30-6.
Discus—1, Olivia Morgan, MM, 116-3; 2. Alderman, JC, 114-6.