Janesville will be well-represented at the WIAA’s Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional on Thursday.
The Parker boys got individual wins from Deezle Richards (300 hurdles), Abiathar Curry (shot put), Jacob Brost (discus) and Riccardo Ronca (pole vault) and Tre Sanda (long jump).
The Viking boys also qualified four other individuals, along with three relay teams. The 800 relay team of Sanda, Paul Kim, Mason Barnes and Antoine Jarrett won the event.
“We definitely had a good meet,” Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said. “Everybody that we thought had a good chance to get through got through. And that’s never easy, because one little misstep or one bad exchange on a relay can be the difference between advancing or being finished and not moving on to the sectional.
“Thursday will be much more difficult at the sectional meet because times are so close. Hopefully, we have another good day and can get some kids through to the state meet.”
Amber Schoville won the pole vault to lead the Parker girls. The senior will be joined at the sectional meet by five other Parker individual qualifiers and three relay teams.
The Craig girls were led once again by Jessa Alderman. The senior standout won both the shot put and discus to lead four other individuals and one relay qualifying for Thursday. Senior Rylee Coleman won the 800 run.
The Craig boys did not have an individual winner, but will send two individuals and two relays through to the sectional.
Ethan Mitchell won the 110 high hurdles to lead four Milton boys qualifying for the sectional meet.
The Milton girls advanced five individuals through to Thursday’s sectional.
At the Division 3 Darlington regional, Noah Flood-Elyafi won the triple jump to lead Orfordville Parkview athletes.
Flood-Elyafi soared 43 feet, 10 inches to win the event and is one of four individuals and three relays for the Vikings to qualify for Thursday’s Deerfield sectional.
At The Division 2 McFarland regional, Evansville qualified four individuals for the Prairie du Chien sectional.
OREGON REGIONAL
(Note: Top four finishers in each event advance to sectional.)
BOYS
Team scores—Sun Prairie 165; Janesville Parker 115.25; Oregon 107.5; Madison La Follette 98; Monona Grove 70.75; Stoughton 55; Milton 50.75; Janesville Craig 34.75.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, LeGrant, SP, :11.30. 200—1, Stolte, SP, :23.37; 2, Antoine Jarrett, JP, :23.74; 4, Sam Werner, JC, :24.22. 400—1, Olson, SP, :52.00. 800—1, Zelinski, Or, 1:53.18. 1,600—1, Alvarado Venegas, SP, 4:24.00. 3,200—1, Alvarado Venegas, SP, 10:01.61.
110 hurdles—1, Ethan Mitchell, Mil, :16.29; 3, Deezle Richards, JP, :16.47. 300 hurdles—1, Deezle Richards, JP, :42.07.
400 relay—1, Sun Prairie, :43.58; 3, Craig (Maurice Jones, Evan Lawton, Quintin Jackson, Ben Hayd), :44.23; 4, Parker (Mason Barnes, Antoine Jarrett, Treveon Sanda, Paul Kim), :44.24. 800 relay—1, Parker (Mason Barnes, Antoine Jarrett, Tre Sanda, Paul Kim), 1:30.00. 1,600 relay—1, Sun Prairie, 3:28.34; 2, Parker (Mason Barnes, Paul Kim, Deezle Richards, Cayden Brandenburg), 3:28.47. 3,200 relay—1, Oregon, 8:26.28; 4, Craig (Jose Gomez, Jack Myre, Matthew McBride, Chris Wier), 8:54.94.
Pole vault—1, Riccardo Ronca, JP, 12-6. High jump—1, Weah, SP, 6-0; 2, Chayton Jenson, Mil, 6-0; 4, Levi Booker, JC, 5-10. Long jump—1, Treveon Sanda, JP, 21-4; 2, Ethan Mitchell, Mil, 20-5¾. Triple jump—1, Jefferson, ML, 43-10¾; 3, Ethan Mitchell, Mil, 40-10.
Shot put—1, Abiathar Curry, JP, 51-6; 3, Jacob Brost, JP, 50-¼; 4, Christian Cabrera, JP, 49-10. Discus—1, Jacob Brost, JP, 151-10.
GIRLS
Team scores—Sun Prairie 148; Stoughton 117; Monona Grove 104; Oregon 90; Janesville Craig 68.5; Janesville Parker 68; Milton 52.5; Madison La Follette 46.
Winners, area qualifiers
100-meter dash—1, Groleau, St, :12.77; 3, Amber Schoville, JP, :13.17. 200—1, Groleau, St, :26.68. 400—1, Nyenhuis, Or, :59.71; 2, Mya Barnes, JP, 1:02.25. 800—1, Rylee Coleman, JC, 2:25.05; 3, Samantha Benson, Mil, 2:27.65. 1,600—1, Babcock, MG, 4:51.58; 2, Mara Talabac, Mil, 5:19.00; 3, Kera Riley, JC, 5:41.25; 4, Abi Anderson, JC, 5:43.00. 3,200—1, Vorontsov, Or, 11:05.94; 2, Mara Talabac, Milton, 11:45.47.
100 hurdles—1, Hogan, MG, :15.68. 300 hurdles—1, Hogan, MG, :47.46; 2, Hayley Kenyon, JP, :48.12; 4, Liberty Speth, JC, :50.91.
400 relay—1, Stoughton, :50.85; 3, Parker (Mia Riley, Amber Schoville, Shay Schuh, Brooke Payne), :51.67. 800 relay—1, Stoughton, 1:56.69; 3, Milton (Laney Gill, Adison Slama, Alyssa Fons, Jacey Pryce), 1:51.28. 1,600 relay—1, Oregon, 4:11.48; 3, Parker (Mya Barnes, Shay Schuh, Hayley Kenyon, Emma Lippens), 4:21.63. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 9:59.01; 2, Craig (Kera Riley, Abi Anderson, Julianna Moran, Rylee Coleman), 10:14.43.
Pole vault—1, Amber Schoville, JP, 10-6. High jump—1, Hogan, MG, 5-4; 4, Tressa Shaw, Mil, 4-10. Long jump—1, Seefeld, SP, 16-¾; 3, Jacey Pryce, Mil, 15-3. Triple jump—1, Annie Tangeman, St, 33-11½; 2, Chloe Hedman, JC, 33-4; 4, Emma Lippens, JP, 31-11¼.
Shot put—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 38-8; 4, Addison Riley-Lein, JP, 32-2 ½. Discus—1, Jessa Alderman, JC, 127-9.