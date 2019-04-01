Arlan Hilgendorf sets a plastic-wrapped maroon-colored binder on his dining room table and flips open the cover.

“This is the wrong book,” he mumbles, turning around to search again.

“I’ve got another.”

A minute goes by. He returns with his prize.

It’s another binder—identical to the first from the outside—filled with photos and newspaper clippings, the printed memories of decades spent building the athletic programs at Orfordville Parkview High School.

Those with vast knowledge and experience are sometimes said to have forgotten more about a given field than most would ever know. Hilgendorf is certainly worthy of such reverence when it comes to coaching high school sports, especially track and field.

But it would be misleading to say Hilgendorf, 79, has forgotten more about track and field than most will ever know, simply because he hasn’t really forgotten anything.

Having it all neatly organized in a binder makes it a little easier.

There’s a lot to remember.

“He was just unbelievable at getting kids to compete and perform at a high level,” said Steve Simonson, a 1975 Parkview graduate who went on to spend 35 years as the track and field coach at Elkhorn Area High. Simonson retired from coaching after the 2018 spring season.

“He was really honest with kids,” Simonson said. “He would tell them: These are the workouts; you’ve got to work hard every day.

“He was able to convince kids to work hard.”

Indeed, Hilgendorf, known to most as “Bud,” towers as one of the most important figures in the history of Parkview athletics.

He impacted the lives of hundreds of student-athletes over a 26-year span, coaching track and field, wrestling, cross country, football and basketball. His Parkview track and field teams won state championships in 1979 and 1980 and also clinched six Rock Valley Conference titles. Seven of his athletes won individual state championships and three eventually became college all-Americans.

When Parkview’s athletics were at risk due to budget cuts in 1980, Hilgendorf, then the district’s athletic director, helped promote a referendum that would preserve funding for sports.

The Beloit Daily News ran a story with the dramatic headline, “Fate of Parkview sports decided today,” on the day the referendum vote was held—Aug. 12, 1980.

The referendum passed.

And when Parkview renovated its outdoor athletic facilities in 1986, replacing the school’s old cinder track with a synthetic one and installing a new press box and additional seating around a re-seeded football field, it named it all in Hilgendorf’s honor.

In 2016, Hilgendorf and Todd Phalin, one of the stars of Parkview’s run to back-to-back state titles, were members of Parkview’s first Athletic Hall of Fame induction class. (Those teams were added to Parkview’s Hall of Fame in January.)

But one major honor had long eluded Hilgendorf—until this year.

During a ceremony Feb. 2 in Madison, Hilgendorf was part of an eight-member class enshrined in the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

That Hilgendorf was worthy of the honor wasn’t surprising. That it had taken so long—coming 25 years after he had retired from coaching—was.

“Some of these older guys, the more years they’re out of coaching the more people forget about them,” said Jon Hegge, a 1977 Parkview graduate who helped Simonson compile their former coach’s hall of fame nomination. Hegge has been a referee at the WIAA state track and field meet since 2014.

“I told them, ‘We’ve got to get Bud in.’”

‘Uncanny’ memory

Name a meet and Hilgendorf can tell you the results, the athletes who stood out and even the reasons behind lineup decisions he made.

Take the Rock Valley Conference track meet in 1983, for example. Parkview and Evansville were tied for first going into the final event. Led by defending 800-meter state champion Jeff Deininger, the Blue Devils won the race, clinching the league title, but ...

“Evansville was so happy that one of their kids ran out and ran into one of the Edgerton kids. They disqualified Evansville,” Hilgendorf recalled.

Mike Woods, a Gazette writer, filed this report:

As Deininger closed in on the race’s leader, Parkview’s Mike Kehoe, the excitement in the stands grew to a fever pitch. And when Deininger crossed the finish line ahead of Kehoe, his overzealous teammates clammered onto the track mobbing Deininger and celebrating the apparent Blue Devil victory.

But as the Evansville celebration raged on, two officials were seen conversing back at the finish line, shaking their heads.

The officials both spotted one of the Evansville runners, who had already finished the race, going onto the track. And in his anxiety to congratulate Deininger, he bumped into an Edgerton runner who had to yet to finish the race.

That incident meant a disqualification for Evansville. And after a long period of deliberation, the officials’ decision stood, giving Parkview the conference meet title as members of the Evansville track team stood in disbelief.

“It’s pretty uncanny, isn’t it?” Simonson said of Hilgendorf’s ability to remember the fine details of his coaching days. “It’s almost freakish to sit and talk with him because he’ll recall things and I’ll look at him like, ‘Did that happen?’”

Hilgendorf’s wife, Carol, saved every newspaper article and photo from his coaching career. So, when it came time to assemble Hilgendorf’s hall of fame resume, Simonson and Hegge had everything at their fingertips.

Building from scratch

Hilgendorf, who grew up in Almond, a small village about 20 miles south of Stevens Point, graduated with a degree from UW-La Crosse. He took a teaching job in Orfordville in 1968 after stints teaching and coaching in Wausakee and La Farge.

“I could’ve had a job selling insurance over in the Kickapoo Valley. I’d have made better than two times as much as I would as a teacher, but that didn’t appeal to me,” Hilgendorf said.

He began as an assistant football coach and wrestling coach. Soon after, Hilgendorf was given the track and field head coaching job.

There were 14 kids out for track during Hilgendorf’s first year as coach. Parkview’s enrollment at the time was around 550, Hilgendorf said.

So Hilgendorf began looking for ways to mine the school’s untapped athletic talent.

“After that season was over with I sat down with the athletic director (Dan Schober),” he said. “We identified kids on the basis of the physical fitness tests.

“The next year, we won the conference.”

Hilgendorf built Parkview into a track and field power, compiling a 146-27-2 record in dual meets. At one point, the Vikings won 26 straight duals. Seventy-four of his athletes won conference titles, and 51 qualified for the state meet.

“They were pretty much almost impossible to beat,” Simonson said. “They could go against anybody they wanted to go against and they were going to come out on top.

“He was kind of a crusty, old character. He was old school, no doubt about that. You did it his way and you had success doing it his way.”

Parkview’s pinnacle was winning back-to-back WIAA Class B championships. The Vikings held off Park Falls to win the 1979 crown, with Phalin earning two sprinting titles.

Then, in 1980, the Vikings breezed to an 11-point win over runner-up Oconto. Phalin, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998, added two more titles and combined with Jan Potter to score 31 of Parkview’s 41 points.

“I’m not real surprised. We came in as the favorites and we were ready,” Hilgendorf told The Gazette that day.

Parkview remained one of the strongest programs in the Rock Valley over the next decade-plus but never returned to its previous heights. Hilgendorf retired from coaching in 1994.

“The growth you see,” Hilgendorf said when asked what he liked most about working with high school athletes. “You’ve got to respect the kid.

“There’s some guys that are drive, drive, drive, drive and they’re not positive. They’re negative. You’ve got to look at the good things they do and build from the good things. That’s my philosophy.”

During his induction speech in February, Hilgendorf listed some of the things that contribute to success as a coach: preparation, dealing with injuries or athletes that have bad attitudes and budgets.

All those attributes came together to build a hall-of-fame career.