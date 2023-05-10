Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien finished 1-2 in the boys team standings in the Walworth County Invite at the JoAnn Schaffer Track at Elkhorn High on Tuesday.
Owen Backus won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Elks in 11.21 and 22.61 seconds, respectively. Kaiden Porep was also a double winner for the hosts in both hurdle events, finishing the 110 hurdles in 17.44 and the 300 hurdles in 45.36.
Thorin Forester (5-foot-6 in the high jump) and Jordan Hall (42-10 in the triple jump) were the Elks' other event winners.
The Comets, meanwhile, were first in the 800 (Camron Lumkes, 2:06.00) and second in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs with Evan Ludlum's 4:53.69 and Joshua Freitag's 11:54.87. Delavan-Darien's 800 and 3,200 relay teams won those races in 1:35.47 and 9:07.28.
Big Foot, which was fourth in the boys team standings, won the 400 relay (44.83) and the pole vault after Kaden Rambatt cleared 14 feet, 6 inches.
Union Grove was the winning girls team with 186 points. Elkhorn's girls finished second with 137 despite just three event victories in the 100 (Addie Baker, 13.27, which tied with Delavan-Darien's Addison Stallings), 400 relay (51.76) and high jump (Jenna Heindselman, 5 feet).
Stallings also won the triple jump competition for the Comets, while Alaina Sorg took first in the 800 in a time of 2:30.61.
WALWORTH COUNTY INVITE
RESULTS TUESDAY
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Union Grove 186, Elkhorn 137, East Troy 97.5, Delavan-Darien 73.5, Big Foot 19, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 8