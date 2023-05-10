01STOCK_TRACK_LJ

Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien finished 1-2 in the boys team standings in the Walworth County Invite at the JoAnn Schaffer Track at Elkhorn High on Tuesday.

Owen Backus won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Elks in 11.21 and 22.61 seconds, respectively. Kaiden Porep was also a double winner for the hosts in both hurdle events, finishing the 110 hurdles in 17.44 and the 300 hurdles in 45.36.

