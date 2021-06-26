Rylee Coleman saved her best race of the season for the biggest stage.
The Janesville Craig junior ran a personal-best time of 2:15.06 to finish second in the girls 800-meter run at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse on Saturday.
Coleman finished second to top-seeded Lydia Malecek of Onalaska, who won in 2:11.36.
In finding the podium in her first state meet and earning a silver medal, Coleman said the race went according to plan.
"My strategy was to go out fast and not get boxed in," Coleman said. "The lead shifted a couple of times, but I was always able to stay with the lead pack.
"I'm beyond elated with how the race turned out. To be able to stand on the podium was kind of surreal."
Coleman had the best finish of any Craig or Janesville Parker athletes. Parker junior Abiathar Curry was 10th in shot put with a throw of 48-5.5. Verona senior and University of Wisconsin football recruit Jackson Acker won the event at 57-2.75. Acker also won the discus.
Lake Geneva Badger senior Emilee Booker finished fourth in the 300 low hurdles to medal, while Milton sophomore Garrett Bladl just missed the podium, finishing ninth in high jump.
Hartland Arrowhead won the boys Division 1 title, while Muskego was the girls champion.
WIAA Division 1 state meet
GIRLS AREA RESULTS
(Winners listed first)
400--1. Brooklyn Sandvig, soph., Chippewa Falls, 58.57; 15. Vivian Ford, jr., Badger, 1:01.8; 19. Lily Cooper, soph., Elkhorn, 1:02.51
800--1. Lydia Malecek, sr., Onalaska, 2:11.36; 2. Rylee Coleman, jr., Janesville Craig, 2:15.06
1600--1. Anna Faukse, sr., Kaukauna, 4:56.54; 18. Mara Talabac, jr., Milton, 5:22.52
3200--1. Lauren Pansegrau, jr., Middleton, 10:21.6; 22. Mara Talabec, jr., Milton, 11:56.86
300 low hurdles--1. Anna Szepieniec, soph., DeForest, 45.61; 4. Emilee Booker, sr., Badger, 46.69
400 relay--1. Muskego, 50.07; 21. Janesville Parker (Amber Schoville, Brooke Payne, Hayley Kenyon, Jeniyah Everson) 52.33
Triple jump--1. Jaiah Hopf, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran, 38-4; 15. Camryn Knaack, soph., Badger, 33-2.5
Pole vault--1. Julia Moore, sr., Arrowhead, 12-8; 18. Amber Schoville, jr., Janesville Parker, 10-0
Discus--1. Danni Langseth, sr., D.C. Everest, 143-3; 21. Jessa Alderman, jr., Janesville Craig, 85-9
BOYS AREA RESULTS
400--1. Zachary Zenner, sr., Oconomowoc, 48.88; 12. Seth Linneman, sr., Badger, 52.01
1600--1. Cael Grotenhuis, sr., Slinger, 4:08.56; 23. Angel Toribio, jr., Badger, 4:49.81
3200--1. Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale, 8:53.87; 17. Jackson Albanese, soph., Badger, 9:48.86; 19. Bryan Bloomquist, sr., Janesville Craig, 9:53.16
400 relay--1. Arrowhead, 43.11; 15. Badger (Wade Brewington, Jack Spende, Billy Bernardo, Josh Amann), 44.71; 22. Elkhorn (Jake Mogensen, Cayden Burns, Jake Rockweiler, Ryan Burns), 45.02
800 relay--1. Muskego, 1:30.76; 19. Elkhorn (Jake Mogensen, Cayden Burns, William Truesdale, Ryan Burns), 1:33.93
High jump--1. Nathan Andringa, sr., Waukesha West, 6-6; 9. Garrett Bladl, soph., Milton, 6-0
Long jump--1. Sam Blaskowski, sr., Oshkosh West, 23-5.75; 17. Tre Sanda, jr., Janesville Parker, 19-9
Shot put--1. Jackson Acker, sr., Verona, 57-2.75; 10. Abiathar Curry, jr., Janesville Parker, 48-5.5