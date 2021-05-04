JANESVILLE
For many area athletes, the transition from the alternate fall sports season to the spring sports season is a difficult one.
With no time off in between seasons, bumps and bruises don't have time to heal, and legs tend to feel like lead weights.
That hasn't seemed to bother Aidan Schuh.
The Janesville Parker senior won the 800-meter run and was on the winning 1,600-merter relay team to highlight action Tuesday at the Janesville Craig versus Janesville Parker boys and girls track and field meet at Monterey Stadium.
Team scores were not kept, and several events did not take place as the four teams scrambled to overcome a lack of competitors. Some athletes are still competing in or just coming off the alternate fall season and haven't started track practice yet, while others simply chose to not go out with the season starting and ending later than normal.
Schuh won the 800 in 2:07 and was glad to be back on the track for his senior season. He just missed qualifying for the state cross country meet last Saturday.
"It just seems like you're always rushed because everything is so compact this year, but I'm kind of happy about it because I'm still in cross country shape," Schuh said. "And by just coming off cross country, the transition has been much easier for track.
"We did a lot of speed work in cross country, and I've done a lot of work on my own, so I feel like the 800 is a good event for me. Plus, with this being my senior year, I want to just go out and give it my all."
Evan Lawton was the top performer for the Craig boys. The freshman won the 400 in :53.0
"We've got to check, but we think that's a freshmen record for the 400," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. "That's pretty impressive on his part to come out and run that time this early in the season.
"Overall, it was good for both teams to get out and compete. And will get more kids out once the fall sports season wraps up. I gave all my cross country kids the week off because we just finished the season last Saturday."
Craig's Jessa Alderman won twice. The senior captured the shot put and discus events.
Parker's Amber Schoville was also a double-winner, finishing first in the 100 and pole vault.
BOYS RESULTS
100--1. Dylan Tyler (C) 11.4; 2. Grant Mullen (C); 200--Tyler Vincetich (P) 23.7; 2. Tyler (C); 400--1. Evan Lawton (C) 53.0; 2. Evan Glissendorf (C); 800--1. Aidan Schuh (P) 2:07; 2. Jack Holterman (P); 1600--Aiden Brossard (C) 5:52; 2. Derek Thompson (C)
400 relay--1. Parker (Brost, Vincvetich, Mahaffey) 46.6; 1600 relay--1. Parker (Schuh, Risseeuw, Holterman)
Shot put--1. Jake Brost (P) 41-6; 2. Draven Hutto (C); Discus--1. Hutto (C) 134-2; 2. Brost (P); High jump--1. Keshawn Pritchard (P) 6-0; 2. Kadin Wojcik (C); Long jump--1. Levi Johnson (P) 17-4; 2. Tyler (C)
GIRLS RESULTS
100--Amber Schoville (P) 13.1; 2. Brooke Payne (P); 200--1. Payne (P) 27.6; 2. Schoville (P); 400--1. Mya Barnes (P) 1:08; 2. Clare Hulick (C); 800--1. Abigail Austin (C) 2:58; 2. Brooke Schroeder (P)
100 high hurdles--1. Hayley Kenyon (P) 18.1; 2. Madison Reed (P)
400 relay--1. Craig (Ziebell, Gray, McBride, Dowelson) 58.9; 1600 relay--1. Craig (Hulick, Speth, Austin, Jenson)
Shop put--1. Jessa Alderman (C) 41-0; 2. Ella Biege (C); Discus--1. Alderman (C) 107; 2. Biege (C); High jump--Natalie Ziebell (C) 4-6; 2. Hayley Kenyon (P); Long jump--1. Payne (P); 2. Liberty Speth (C); Triple jump--Emilie Curtis (P); 2. Courtnie Curtis (P); Pole vault--Amber Schoville (P); 2. Mya Barnes (P)