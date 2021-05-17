Riley Coleman, Doug Hutto and Olivia Rebout were among the standouts for Janesville Craig girls and boys track and field teams in a meet against Madison West at Monterey Stadium on Monday.
No team scores are being kept in Big Eight Conference dual meets this season.
Craig coach Brandon Miles said Coleman ran a great 800 time of 2:21 to win that event.
Rebout, a newcomer to track after a successful gymnastics season, won both the 100 and 200 for the Cougars.
Craig throwers Jessa Alderman and Ella Biege had good meets in both the discus and shot put.
On the boys side, Hutto won the shot put, Noah Martinson led the mile from start to finish, and Gabe Coleman won the 800.
"Hutto has really come on for us," Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. "He keeps improving each and every meet, and that's great to see because he's a senior and didn't get that chance last year.
"Overall, it was a pretty good night for us. We had some PR's, and guys like Grant Mullen did a nice job for us competing in events that they have never run in before."
Craig competes at Beloit Memorial on Friday, and will host a quadrangular meet next Tuesday.