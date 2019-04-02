Jeff Deininger knew Tuesday's Big Eight Conference track and field opener was coming down to the wire.

Turns out, the first dual meet of the outdoor season came down to the very last race for the Janesville Craig boys.

Senior Aaron Leverson anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay that sealed a 71-70 victory over visiting Sun Prairie.

"Aaron was just dynamic tonight," said Deininger, Craig's head coach. "We were trailing in that race and came back and won it.

"It was really fun getting back into competition. It was as good of a first night as we could have hoped."

Leverson also won the 400 meters for Craig. The Cougars swept the 100-meter dash, behind a victory from sophomore Grant Mullen. Mullen was also part of the Cougars' two sprint-relay victories. Logan Kahl won the triple jump and was also part of the 400-meter relay team.

In the girls meet, Emily Mickelson won four events to lead Sun Prairie to a 90-42 victory.

Cougars freshman Rylee Coleman won the 400 and was part of Craig's winning 4x400-meter relay team that won. Sophomore Clare Hulick won the 800 meters and was also part of that relay.

"That 4x4 relay team ran a really good time," Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said. "We had some good performances. Tonight was a little bit about kicking the rust off and seeing what we have."

BOYS

CRAIG 71, SUN PRAIRIE 70

100--Grant Mullen (JC) 11.64, 2. Dan Graham (JC) 11.66, 3. Dan Deltgen (JC), 11.72. 200--David Wilson (SP) 24.96, 3. Eli Schucha (JC), 26.19. 400--Aaron Leverson (JC) 52.1. 800--Matt Dillon (JC) 2:09.52, 2. Chace Currie (JC) 2:10.28. 1600--Bryan Bloomquist (JC) 4:42.85, 2. Ethan Thompson (JC) 5:05.01, 3. Charlie Ryan (JC) 5:18.52. 3200--Connor Carpenter (SP) 10:54.45.

110 hurdles--Alex Latka (JC) 17.46. 300 hurdles--Travis Kollmansberger (SP) 46.83, 2. Latka 47.25.

400 relay--Craig (Kahl, Deltgen, Anderson, Mullen), 46.68. 800 relay--Craig (Anderson, Deltgen, Graham, Mullen), 1:38.83. 1600 relay--Craig (Leverson, Currie, Coleman, Arena), 3:47.88.

Long jump--Dom Backes (SP) 17-9.5, 3. Logan Kahl (JC) 17-3.5. Triple jump--Kahl 37-11.25, 2. Arturo Silva (JC) 36-5.75. Shot put--Julien Walker (SP) 45-8.25, 2. Magnus Jenson (JC) 43-5.5, 3. Draven Hutto (JC) 38-5.25. Discus--Emmanuel Mielke (sP) 138-4, 2. Jenson 134-0. Pole Vault--Nathan Schauer (SP) 11-6. High jump--Malik Touzani (SP) 5-4.

GIRLS

SUN PRAIRIE 90, CRAIG 42

100--Emily Mickelson (SP) 14.01, 3. Emily Mergener (JC) 14.43. 200--Mickelson 29.37, 3. Mergerner 29.92. 400--Rylee Coleman (JC) 1:03.88, 2. Rileigh Elgas (JC) 1:06.81. 800--Clare Hulick (JC) 2:30.81, 2. Ivy White (JC) 2:35.00, 3. Mae Williams (JC) 2:45.73. 1600--Emily Austin (JC) 6:04.58. 3200--Gabby Petruzello (JC) 12:22.44.

100 hurdles--Tiara Barksdale (SP) 19.1. 300 hurdles--Barksdale (SP) 54.57, 2. Sadie Latka (JC) 57.92.

800 relay--Sun Prairie 2:04.25. 1600 relay--Craig (Hulick, White, Coleman, Elgas) 4:27.39.

Long jump--Mickelson 14-3.75. Triple jump--Sobia Farooqui (SP) 29-7. Shot put--Anna Widiker (SP) 31-0, 3. Izzy Thompson (JC) 28-8. Discus--Widiker 97-3.5, 3. Thompson 94-7. Pole vault--Mickelson 8-0. High jump--Mia Livingston (SP) 4-6, 2. Kersten Edwards (JC) 4-6.

Middleton sweeps Parker--Junior Ryann Porter was part of four event victories, but Middleton's girls team beat visiting Parker 93-47.

Porter won the 100 hurdles (16.1), 300 hurdles (49.7), triple jump (35-11.5) and was part of the winning 4x200-meter relay team.

Amber Schoville won the 200, the pole vault and was also part of that winning relay.

"Amber burst upon the scene," Parker coach Mark Little said in an email. "We had some quality performances and some learning experiences."

The Middleton boys beat Parker 81-59.

Vikings senior Brody Lippens won both hurdles events and the long jump, and Luke Roca set a personal record by going 12-9 in pole vault.

"Given the cold and wind, that's pretty good this time of year," Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said of Roca's mark. "It was good for our kids to get some competition, because a lot of them hadn't had one yet."

GIRLS

MIDDLETON 93, PARKER 47

100--Noell Jellison (M) n/a, 3. Abby Radtke (JP) 13.9. 200--Amber Schoville (JP) 27.7. 400--Kaitlyn Peterson (M) 1:04. 800--Lauren Pansegaru (M) 2:29, 3. Rachel Howell (JP) 2:44.5. 1600--Bella Chirafisi (M) 5:37, 2. Catie Gage (JP) 5:49. 3200--Sarah Foley (M) 12:29, 2. Gage 12:32.

100 hurdles--Ryann Porter (JP) 16.1. 300 hurdles--Porter 49.7.

400 relay--Middleton 54.3, Parker 56.9. 800 relay--Parker (Shelton, Jacobson, Schoville, Porter) 1:52. 1600 relay--Middleton 4:46.54.

Long jump--Gabbi Butler (JP) 14-2.5. Triple jump--Porter 35-11.5. Shot put--Kobi Davis (M) 34-10, 2. Sarah Varga 33-3.25, 3. Mackenzie Schroeder (JP) 27-10. Discus--Schroeder 86-5. Pole vault--Amber Schoville (JP) 7-6. High jump--Sitori Tanin (M) 5-0.

BOYS

MIDDLETON 81, PARKER 59

100--Joey Kean (M) 11.1, 2. Anthony Brooks (JP) 11.56, 3. Luke Roca (JP) 11.9. 200--Eagan Peters-Michaud (M) 23.87, 2. Zack Schoville (JP) 24.5. 400--Thomas Blumer (M) 53.47, 2. Tyler Vincetich (JP) 53.9, 3. Schoville 54.2. 800--Kyle Neuser (M) 2:15.9, 2. Aiden Schuh (JP) 2:16.7, 3. Carlos Miguel (JP) 2:17. 1600--Griffin Ward (M) 4:55. 3200--Ian Garecht (JP) 12:55.5, 2. Carter Herbst (JP) 12:59.7.

110 hurdles--Casey Hellenbrand (M) 16.5, 2. Brody Lippens (JP) 16.7. 300 hurdles--Lippens 42.6.

400 relay--Middleton 44.6. 800 relay--Middleton 1:32.8. 1600 relay--Middleton 3:42.44.

Long jump--Lippens 20-11. Triple jump--Meyer (M) 40-11.25, 2. Tremar Curry (JP) 40-3.5. Shot put--Abiathar Curry (JP) 38-6, 2. Nate White (JP) 38-0. Discus--Zens (M) 127-2, 3. White 118-5. Pole vault--Luke Roca (JP) 12-9, 2. Tyler Blum (JP) 11-6. High jump--Calvin (M) 5-10, 2. Von Olson (JP) 5-8.