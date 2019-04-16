Janesville Parker’s track teams had to get creative Tuesday.

Even with rosters depleted by Spring Break, the Vikings managed to sweep both team titles during a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Madison East at Lussier Stadium.

Parker’s girls earned a narrow win, 71-66, while Parker’s boys won 92-47. Parker's teams both improved to 2-1 in Big Eight duals.

“It was the kind of meet where we threw kids into meets to get something going,” Parker girls coach Mark Little said.

Take, for example, Rachel Howell, who won a pair of events—the 400 and 3,200—she doesn’t usually participate in. She completed the 400 in 1 minute, 7.8 seconds and the 3,200 in 13:10.8.

“We were shorthanded being on spring break, but were still able to pull out a win,” Little said. “That was the challenge I gave the girls.”

Ryann Porter had a successful day, winning both hurdles races and the triple jump. Mackenzie Schroeder swept the throwing events, while Madie Timm (pole vault) and Catie Gage (1,600) also picked up wins.

Parker's boys team won all three relay events and got big individual performances from Brody Lippens, Luke Roca, Tremar Curry and Nathan White.

Lippens won the long jump (20-0) and both hurdles races, Curry won the 400 (0:54.2) and triple jump (41-1) and White topped the shot put (39-9) and discus (127-5).

Roca ran on two winning relays and also found time to clear 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

"We were a little shorthanded, so we had to move guys around," Parker boys coach Dick Schuh said of Roca. "He's very reliable in those short relays. It conflicts with the vault, but he did a good job of that tonight."

Dominic Bowen ran the opening leg of Parker's 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

"He's been a nice addition stepping up to varsity role that he hasn't been in a lot before," Schuh said.

The Vikings compete at Kenosha Bradford on Saturday.

GIRLS

PARKER 71, MADISON EAST 66

100—1. Parker Buske, East, 12.9. 200—1. Buske, East, 27.3; 3. Emma Lippens, Parker, 30.1. 400—1. Rachel Howell, Parker, 1:07.8. 800—1. Rose Cooper, East, 2:57.4. 1,600—1. Catie Gage, Parker, 5:36.8; 2. Lexie Schroeder, Parker, 6:20.0; 3. Brooke Schneider, Parker, 6:28.0. 3,200—1. Rachel Howell, Parker, 13:10.8.

100 hurdles—1. Ryann Porter, Parker, 15.00; 2. Hayley Kenyon, Parker, 18.8; 3. Ashlyn Burdick, Parker, 20.4. 300 hurdles—1. Porter, Parker, 51.4; 2. Kenyon, Parker, 57.2.

400 relay—1. Parker, 56.4; 2. East, 58.1. 800 relay—1. East, 1:55.3; 2. Parker, 1:56.6. 1,600 relay—1. East, 5:26.3.

Long jump—1. Buske, East, 16-1.5; 2. Porter, Parker, 15-7. Triple jump—1. Porter, Parker, 34-1; 3. Lippens, Parker, 29-0.5. High jump--1. Lucy Cameron, East, 4-6. Pole vault—1. Madie Timm, Parker, 8-0; 2. Emma Draxler, Parker, 7-0; 3. Carlie Curtis, Parker, 7-0. Shot put—1. Mackenzie Schroeder, Parker, 29-0.5. Discus—1. Schroeder, Parker, 87-8.

BOYS

PARKER 92, EAST 47

100--1. Xavier Madden, East, 11.2; 2. Tremar Curry, Parker, 11.4. 200--1. Xavier Madden, East, 22.9; 2. Lippens, Parker, 23.3; 3. Curry, Parker, 23.4. 400--1. Curry, Parker, 54.2. 800--1. Max Loertscher, East, 2:06.02. 1,600--1. Henry Hansen, East, 4:48.8; 2. Logan Risseeuw, Parker, 5:12.8. 3,200--1. Caleb Oser, East, 11:36.9; 2. Addison Fenrick, Parker, 14:20.7.

110 hurdles--1. Brody Lippens, Parker, 16.1; 2. Ethan Terry, Parker, 20.4. 300 hurdles--1. Lippens, Parker, 42.4; 2. Terry, Parker, 46.1.

400 relay--1. Parker, 45.9. 800 relay--1. Parker, 1:35.1. 1,600 relay--1. Parker, 3:46.9.

Long jump--1. Lippens, Parker, 20-0; 2. Anthony Brooks, 19-7.75. Triple jump--1. Curry, 41-1. High jump--1. Jalonzo Jackson, East, 5-8; 2. Wyatt Yager, Parker, 5-2. Pole vault--1. Luke Roca, Parker, 12-6; 2. Tyler Blum, Parker, 10-6. Shot put--1. Nathan White, Parker, 39-9; 2. Abiathar Curry, Parker, 35-11.5. Discus--1. White, Parker, 127-5; 2. Jesse Severson, Parker, 101-11.

La Follette sweeps Craig—Shorthanded due to Spring Break, Janesville Craig’s teams both lost to Madison La Follette at Monterey Stadium.

The boys lost 104-37.

Trevion Moore and Magnus Jenson each picked up a pair of victories for the Cougars.

Moore won the 110 hurdles (14.63 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).

Jenson won both throwing events, going 41-6.25 in the shot put and 138-7 in the discus.

“In the events we were in, we competed well,” Craig coach Jeff Deininger said. “Magnus has been getting better and better every year and gaining confidence. Trevion’s 14.63 in the high hurdles is very good for this time of year. And Dan Graham won the 200 and was second in the 100, so he had quite a night.”

The Craig girls lost 99-22, with their only victory coming in the 4x400-meter relay.

Sophomore Clare Hulick was part of that relay and was second in the 400 meters. Brynn Blaser was second in the 100 and third in the long jump. Rileigh Elgas was on the winning relay and was third in the 400.

“Brynn got a bit of a late start for us this year but is really coming on,” Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said.

Craig competes in an invitational at Watertown on Thursday.

BOYS

LA FOLLETTE 104, CRAIG 37

100—Ontefulommo (L) 11.07, 2. Dan Graham (C) 11.32. 200—Graham 23.42, 3. Derek Anderson (C) 24.75. 400—Sparkman (L) 56.3, 3. Luke Fenrick (C) 57.4. 800—Hellrood (L) 2:02.87. 1600—Wolfe (L) 4:34.35. 3200—Olson (L) 10:12.12.

110 hurdles—Trevion Moore (C) 14.63. 300 hurdles—Cannon (L) 45.91.

400 relay—La Follette 46.18. 800 relay—La Follette 1:36.84. 1600 relay—La Follette 3:42.89.

Long jump—Cannon (L) 19-9, 2. Maurice Jones (C) 17-10. Triple jump—Cannon 42-8.75, 3. Arturo Silva (C) 36-6.5. Shot put—Magnus Jenson (C) 41-6.25, 2. Draven Hutto (C) 39-3.75. Discus—Jenson 138-7. Pole vault—Lacey (L) 11-0. High jump—Moore 5-10.

GIRLS

LA FOLLETTE 99, CRAIG 22

100—Kiara Lee (L) 12.51, 2. Brynn Blaser (C) 13.05, 3. Emily Mergener (C) 13.16. 200—Lee 28.59, 2. Tailiona Moore (C) 29.61, 3. Myrka Ceballos (C) 29.75. 400—N/A (L) 1:02.83, 2. Clare Hulick (C) 1:03.3, 3. Rileigh Elgas (C) 1:07.3. 800—Nyah Lues (L) 2:39.58. 2. Abby Kent (C) 3:02.7. 1600—Eriak hosokawa (L) 6:05.65. 3200—Elli Hosokawa (L) 12:33.82.

100 hurdles—Bella Fair (L) 18.69. 300 hurdles—Bella Ingraham (L) 1:00.30.

400 relay—La Follette 58.13. 800 relay—La Follette 2:23.14. 1600 relay—Craig (Rylee Coleman, Hulic, Elgas, Ellie Lorenz), 4:32.60.

Long jump—Thea Bender (L) 14-5, 3. Blaser 14-1. Shot put—Evelyn Walker (L) 35-0.75. Discus—N/A 124-4, 3. Izzy Thompson (C) 90-4. Pole vault—Terilyn Fuhrer (L) 7-0. High jump—Claire Ammeraal (L) 4-6.