Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker athletes turned in outstanding performances Tuesday at a boys and girls Big Eight Conference track and field quadrangular at Monterey.
No team scores were kept, but Craig, Parker, Sun Prairie and Middleton were the competing teams.
Parker’s Amber Schoville won the 100 and pole vault to highlight city competitors in the girls meet.
On the boys side, Parker’s Tyler Vincetich and Patrick Mahaffey won two events each, along with Craig’s Draven Hutto.
GIRLS RESULTS
100—Schoville (P) 13.4; 200—Nickels (M) 27.0; 400—Nickels (M) 1:02.3; 800—Coleman (C) 2:20.8; 1600—Johnson (SP) 5:55.8; 3200—Ahn (M) 12:47.6
110 high hurdles—Kenyon (P) 17.64; 300 low hurdles—Malloy-Salgano (M) 50.17
400 relay—Middleton 54.39; 800 relay—Middleton 1:57.7; 1600 relay—Middleton 4:19.7
Shot put—Davis (M) 37-6; Discus—Alderman (C) 91-0; High jump—Pertzborn (M) 4-10; Long jump—Payne (P) 16-1; Triple jump—Lippens (P) 32-6; Pole vault—Schoville (P) 8-6
BOYS RESULTS
100—Deltgen (C) 11.54; 200—Vincetich (P) 23.7; 400—Vincetich (P) 23.7; 600—Schuh (P) 2:03.7; 1600—Risseeuw (P) 5:06.6; 3200—Bloomquist (C) 10:16.0
110 high hurdles—Mahaffey (P) 16.32; 300 intermediate hurdles—Mahaffey 43.49
400 relay—Parker 45.98; 800 relay—Parker 1:38.8; 1600 relay—Parker 3:36.97
Shot put—Hutto (C) 42-5; Discus—Hutto 139-2; High jump—Pritchard (P) 5-10; Long jump—Sanda (P) 20-5; Triple jump—Holterman (P) 35-9