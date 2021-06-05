Several Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker track and field athletes impressed at the DeForest Invitational on Friday night.
Craig’s girls team finished third, with the boys team coming in fourth.
The Parker girls were fourth and the boys sixth.
DeForest won both the boys and girls team titles.
In boys competition, Parker’s Deezle Richards won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.76, while teammate Tre Sande soared 21-4 to win long jump.
Craig’s Bryan Bloomquist won the boys 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:10.44, and teammate Gabe Coleman won the 800 in 2:05.24. The Cougars’ Caitlyn Dickman won the girls 3,200 in 13:13.85.
The Craig girls also got first-place finishes from Jessa Alderman in the shot put (34-3) and Rylee Coleman in the 800 (2:20.9).
Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen won the 200 and was second in the 100. Clinton’s Dorian Phillips won the boys pole vault at 10-6.
Craig is at Madison East for its final Big Eight Conference dual meet this afternoon, while Parker hosts Beloit Memorial on Tuesday at Monterey Stadium.