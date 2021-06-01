Amber Schoville, Brooke Payne, Hayley Kenyon, Aidan Schuh and Patrick Mahaffey won two events each to lead Janesville Parker track and field athletes in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Sun Prairie on Tuesday.
No team scores were kept.
Mahaffey won the 110 high hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles, while Schuh was victorious in the 400 and 800.
Parker boys coach Dick Schuh singled out the performances of Jacob Brost and Ke’Shwan Pritchard.
”Those two PR’d in a big way,” Schuh said. “Jacob threw the shot put 45 feet, which I believe, was three feet farther than he had previously. And Ke’Shawn cleared 6-2 in the high jump with room to spare, so he’s capable of going higher.”
Schoville won the 100 and the pole vault in girls competition, while Payne won the long jump and 200. Kenyon won both hurdle races.
Both the boys and girls teams compete in the DeForest Invitational on Friday, although none of the seniors will be there because of graduation.
GIRLS RESULTS
100—Schoville (P) 13.1; 200—Payne (P) 27.2; 400—Marchese (SP) 1:10.8; 800—Hinkle (SP) 3:07.3; 1600—Stampf (SP) 6:16.7; 3200—Schroeder (SP) 14:24.1 100 high hurdles—Kenyon (P) 13.1; 300 low hurdles—Kenyon (P) 51.8
400 relay—Parker (Schoville, Payne, Barnes, Evers) 52.6; 800 relay—Parker 2:02.1
Pole vault—Schoville (P) 9-9; Long jump—Payne (P) 16-4; Triple jump—Lippens (P) 32-4; Shot put—Anderson (SP) 31-0; Discus—Anderson (SP) 87-4
BOYS RESULTS
100—Anhalt (SP) 11.8; 200—Anhalt (SP) 23.5; 400—Aidan Schuh 53.5; 800—Schuh (P) 2:06.3; 1600—Logan Risseeuw (P) 5:08.2; 3200—Bailey (SP) 11:39.7
110 high hurdles—Patrick Mahaffey (P) 16.3; 300 intermediate hurdles—Mahaffey 43.6
400 relay—Parker (Brost, Sanda, Wixom, Pritchard) 45.3; 800 relay—Sun Prairie 1:49.3; 1600 relay—Parker (Mahaffey, Richards, Sanda, Schuh) 3:42.7
High jump—Ke-Shawn Pritchard (P) 6-2; Long jump—Levi Johnson (P) 18-0; Triple jump—Stolte (SP) 39-1; Pole vault—Drexel Norman (P) 10-0; Shot put—Jacob Brost (P) 45-0; Discus—Abiathar Curry (P) 128-7