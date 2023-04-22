01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Brodhead/Juda and McFarland were the top two teams in the boys and girls team standings at the Jim Church Invitational track meet at Brodhead High School on Saturday.

The Cardinals won the girls team title by half a point, 131.5-131, over the Spartans, while the order was flipped —and the margin much larger, 164.5-91.5 — in the boys standings.

