Brodhead/Juda and McFarland were the top two teams in the boys and girls team standings at the Jim Church Invitational track meet at Brodhead High School on Saturday.
The Cardinals won the girls team title by half a point, 131.5-131, over the Spartans, while the order was flipped —and the margin much larger, 164.5-91.5 — in the boys standings.
Teams No. 3-6 in the girls standings, Elkhorn, Clinton, Beloit Turner and Evansville, all finished between 81 and 87 points. Evansville took third in the boys meet with 81 points, followed closely by Big Foot's 78.
Kalena Riemer of Brodhead/Juda was a triple winner in the 400 (1:02.66), 800 (2:31.53) and on the 1,600 relay team (4:30.79).
Stella Arn, also on that winning relay team, took second in the 100 (13.12) and 200 (27.50) for the Cardinals.
Beloit Turner's Bronwyn Sherlund also won three times. She took both the 100 and 300 hurdles in 17.75 and 50.20, respectively, and joined the Trojans' winning 800 relay squad, which finished in 1:53.90.
On the boys' side, McFarland dominated the non-relay track events, sweeping all but the 300 hurdles, which Kaiden Porep of Elkhorn won in a time of 43.77.
Big Foot foursomes won the 400 and 800 relays (45.62 and 1:33.46), and the host Cardinals had the fastest 1,600 relay team (3:39.81).
Turner's Elijah Terrell posted the best long jump and best triple jump, going 20 feet, 1.5 inches in the former and 39-8.5 in the latter. Evansville's Quinn Grovesteen Matchey won the discus with a throw of 143-6 and took second in shot put with a mark of 46-0.5.
Lake Geneva Badger squads second to Lakeside Lutheran in East Troy invite — The Badgers girls track team had three winners in Friday's meet at East Troy High School.
Lauren Milligan took first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.90, the school's 400 relay team won in a time of 53.53 and Camryn Knaack won the long jump competition with a leap of 16 feet, 2 inches.
Top three finishes in the other three relays also helped the Badgers score 99.5 team points to meet winner Lakeside Lutheran's 100.5.
At the same meet, Milton's girls team had a pair of second-place finishes: from Tressa Shaw in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches cleared) and from Savannah Vind in pole vaulting (7 feet, 6 inches cleared).
The Badger boys also had two winners, Tim DeVries with a 42.11 in the 300 hurdles and their 400-meter relay team. They scored 127.5 points to finish second to the Warriors' 192.
Milton's boys team took third in the meet with 106.5 team points. Ethan Mitchell won three events: the 110 hurdles (15.90), the long jump (19 feet, 9.75 inches) and the triple jump (41 feet, 2 inches).
Garrett Bladl cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump for the Red Hawks, and his long jump of 18-10.75 put him second only to his teammate Mitchell in that event.