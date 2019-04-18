01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
Janesville Craig’s boys track and field team kicked off the Watertown Invitational in style Thursday night.

The Cougars won the 4x800-meter relay to highlight the night.

Neenah scored 155 points to cruise to the victory in the boys team race, while Madison Memorial dominated the girls side with 175 points. The Craig teams, hampered by numbers shortages due to Spring Break, each got several top-five finishes.

Charley Roe, Matthew Dillon, Gabe Coleman and Zander Arena finished the 3200 relay in 8:51.70 to earn the win.

“We pulled away with it, and it was nice to start the meet that way,” Craig boys coach Jeff Deininger said. “This is kind of the beginning of the year for 4x8s, as we get closer to regionals.”

Rylee Coleman’s third-place finish in the 400 meters led the Craig girls, who also got a fourth from Brynn Blaser in the long jump.

“Rylee is coming off being sick, so a third place for her was really good,” Craig girls coach Brad Troeger said.

Craig travels to Madison West on Tuesday night.

Watertown Invite

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Neenah 155, Madison Memorial 117, Oshkosh West 106.5, Baraboo 73, Greenfield 67, Waunakee 55, Watertown 51.5, Janesville Craig 44, Home School Eagles 28

BOYS EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHERS

100—Michael Gorman (Gre) 11.17, 5. Daniel Graham (JC) 11.66. 200—Gorman 22.77. 400—Evan Wendland (OW) 52.22. 800—Josh Hackbarth (Bar) 2:04.12, 4. Matthew Dillon (JC) 2:11.86, 5. Zander Arena (JC) 2:11.86. 1600—Griffin Congdon (Nee) 4:42.67, 5. Charlie Roe (JC) 4:58.50. 3200—Austin Henderson (Nee) 10:10.57.

110 hurdles—Omar Kanan (MM) 16.22. 300 hurdles—Kanan 16.35.

400 relay—Greenfield 45.16. 800 relay—Neenah 1:33.70. 1600 relay—Neenah 3:35.56. 3200 relay—Craig (Roe, Dillon, Gabe Coleman, Arena), 8:51.70.

Shot put—Alex Boehlen 46-11.5, 5. Magnus Jenson (JC) 43-2. Discus—Jake Schefer (Bar) 162-5, 5. Jenson 131-5. High jump—Justin Phillip (Bar) 5-10. Pole vault—Peter Sorge (MM) 13-0. Long jump—Alex Boyko (Gre) 20-2.5. Triple jump—Boyko 41-0.5.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Madison Memorial 175, Waunakee 121, Neenah 120.5, Watertown 90.5, Oshkosh West 71.5, Baraboo 56, Home School Eagles 24, Janesville Craig 22, Greenfield 20.5

GIRLS EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHERS

100—Payton Hanselman (Nee) 12.70. 200—Hanselman 26.51. 400—Krista Baumgartner (Nee) 1:00.12, 3. Rylee Coleman 1:02.38. 800—Gabri Gaines (MM) 2:38.81, 5. Ellie Lorenz (JC) 2:42.54. 1600—Reagan Hoopes (Wau) 5:16.55. 3200—Hoopes 11:43.71.

100—Hayley Krysinski (Wau) 16.02. 300 hurdles—Krysinski 50.67.

400 relay—Madison Memorial 51.58. 800 relay—Oshkosh West 1:51.78. 1600 relay—Waunakee 4:13.24. 3200 relay—Madison Memorial 10:29.19.

Shot put—Reette Thorns (MM) 40-5. Discus—Thorns 121-9. High jump—Johnaycia Holmes (Wat) 4-10. Pole vault—Rachel Mueller (OW) 10-0. Long jump—Lexi Radies (Nee) 15-2.25, 4. Brynn Blaser (JC) 14-3.5. Triple jump—Chloe Larsen (Wau) 33-2.5.

