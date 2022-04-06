HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TRACK Booker leads Janesville Craig's boys track and field team Gazette staff Apr 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIELevi Booker led the Janesville Craig boys track and field team Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Sun Prairie.The host Cardinals won 14 of 16 events to win the dual meet 114-18, with Booker picking up both of the Cougars' victories.Booker won the 200-meter dash and the high jump."It was a very windy meet, and our first Big Eight competition since 2019," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. "The kids learned a lot and had some great efforts."SUN PRAIRIE 114, CRAIG 18100 meters—Cortez LeGrant 11.2 seconds. 200—Levi Booker (C) 23.6. 400—AJ Colvin (SP) 1:03.0. 800—Ben Olson (SP) 2:08.05. 1,600—Mate Alvarado Venegas (SP).110 high hurdles—Dashle Maughan (SP) 16.6. 300 intermediate hurdles—Devin Frank (SP) 45.1.400 relay—Sun Prairie 46.0. 800 relay—Sun Prairie 1:40.8; 1,600 relay—Sun Prairie 3:49.27.High jump—Booker (C) 6-0. Long jump—Alex Maggit (SP) 20-1. Triple jump—Jace Stolle (SP) 39-4. Pole vault—Miles Adkins (SP) 10-6. Shot put—Alton Williams 42-0. Discus—Cole Ledrowski (SP) 109-9. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Levi Booker Brandon Miles Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Death notices for March 31, 2022 Craig High students show support for former teacher, local cancer patients with $5,000 donation Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form