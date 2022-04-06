01STOCK_TRACKANDFIELD
SUN PRAIRIE

Levi Booker led the Janesville Craig boys track and field team Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Sun Prairie.

The host Cardinals won 14 of 16 events to win the dual meet 114-18, with Booker picking up both of the Cougars' victories.

Booker won the 200-meter dash and the high jump.

"It was a very windy meet, and our first Big Eight competition since 2019," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said. "The kids learned a lot and had some great efforts."

SUN PRAIRIE 114, CRAIG 18

100 meters—Cortez LeGrant 11.2 seconds. 200—Levi Booker (C) 23.6. 400—AJ Colvin (SP) 1:03.0. 800—Ben Olson (SP) 2:08.05. 1,600—Mate Alvarado Venegas (SP).

110 high hurdles—Dashle Maughan (SP) 16.6. 300 intermediate hurdles—Devin Frank (SP) 45.1.

400 relay—Sun Prairie 46.0. 800 relay—Sun Prairie 1:40.8; 1,600 relay—Sun Prairie 3:49.27.

High jump—Booker (C) 6-0. Long jump—Alex Maggit (SP) 20-1. Triple jump—Jace Stolle (SP) 39-4. Pole vault—Miles Adkins (SP) 10-6. Shot put—Alton Williams 42-0. Discus—Cole Ledrowski (SP) 109-9.

