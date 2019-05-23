Jo’Vontae Coleman and Sashi Popke won individual titles at Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 East Troy track sectional, while several area relay teams also clinched spots at next week’s state track meet.

Coleman, a Beloit Turner senior, jumped 45 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump. Popke, a Whitewater senior, cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

Whitewater’s Jack Mayer, Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand and Clapper won the boys 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays boys 4x200.

Turner’s Jayla Chancy, Peyton Hasse, Breanne Baker and A’Blesin Wilson won the girls 4x200 in 1 minute, 47.18 seconds.

Monroe won the boys team title, while Lodi won the girls crown.

Whitewater’s Avery Caputo won the mixed wheelchair 100-meter dash.

Clinton freshman Sylvia Johansen was beaten for the first time this season in the girls 100-meter dash. She finished second in 12.65 behind Westby’s Grace Habel (12.55).

Brodhead/Juda’s Jeff Williams finished second in the boys 100-meter dash.

Division 3 Bangor Sectional—The Parkview Track and Field team will be busy at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse next weekend.

Although no girls advanced from Thursday’s Division 3 Bangor Sectional, the Parkview boys team had a successful day.

Isaac Morris won the 100-meter wheelchair race as well as the 800 and 1600-meter races before taking home the top spot in the wheelchair shot put competition as well with a throw of 25-03.50.

The Vikings will also be represented at the state meet in the 4x100 relay after the team of seniors Chase Carratt, James Connell, Brayden Tracy and freshman Charlie Vogt, who took second place at Thursday’s sectional.

Division 2 East Troy Sectional

BOYSTEAM SCORESMonroe 69, Lodi 53, Jefferson 51, Platteville 48, McFarland 48, Whitewater 46, East Troy 45, Lakeside Lutheran 39, Columbus 39, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 30, Westby 27, Turner 21, Watertown Luther Prep 20, Lake Country Lutheran 20, Poynette 18, Brodhead/Juda 16, Edgewood 15, Clinton 15, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 13, Mount Horeb 12, Prairie du Chien 11, Edgerton 11, River Valley 9, Richland Center 7, Evansville 6, Marshall 4, Viroqua 3, Lake Mills 2, Delavan-Darien 2, Wisconsin Dells 1, St. John’s NW Military 1.

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA STATE QUALIFIERS100—Jordan Montgomery, Mon, 11.03; Jeff Williams, B/J, 11.35; Jared Clapper, WW, 11.40. 400—Casey Ponyiscanyi, LL, 49.45. 800—Andrew Pahnke, McFar, 1:55.99. 1600—Alex Mielke, LCL, 4:24.09. 3200—Henry Chapman, ET, 9:43.43; Riley Siltman, Evans, 9:47.96.

110 hurdles—Lucas Heyroth, Lodi, 14.83. 300 hurdles—Heyroth, Lodi, 39.80.

400 relay—Whitewater (Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand, Jared Clapper, Jack Mayer), 43.67. 800 relay—Whitewater (Mayer, Cuellar, Leibbrand, Clapper), 1:30.72. 1600 relay—Jefferson 3:25.31; Clinton (Jackson Nelson, Jordan Decker, Jordan Laatz, Tyler Stauss), 3:26.00. 3200 relay—Dodgeville/MP 8:09.97.

High jump—Cade Meyer, Mon, 6-6. Pole vault—Sashi Popke, WW, 13-6. Long jump—Heyroth, Lodi, 21-11.25; Tony Beighley, Edgerton, 20-10. Triple jump—Jo’Vontae Coleman, Turner, 45-6. Discus—Austin Jentz, Platte, 158-2. Shot put—Sam Coughlin, Columbus, 49-2.25.

GIRLSTEAM SCORESLodi 67, Viroqua 55, Monroe 52.83, Jefferson 45, Edgewood 41, Clinton 39, Platteville 38.5, East Troy 36, Richland Center 35, Westby 34, Lakeside Lutheran 29.5, Belleville/New Glarus 27.33, Poynette 26, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 22, Columbus 21, Brodhead/Juda 20, Wisconsin Dells 20, Turner 20, Whitewater 19, Prairie du Chien 14, Mount Horeb 8.5, McFarland 8, Marshall 5, Edgerton 5, Lake Mills 4.33, Big Foot/Williams Bay 3, Watertown Luther Prep, Evansville 2.

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA STATE QUALIFIERS100—Grace Hebel, Westby, 12.55; Sylvia Johansen, Clinton, 12.65. 200—Jordan Montgomery, Monroe, 22.48. 400—Rachel Bottum, ET, 57.80. 800—Bottum, ET, 2:18.60. 1600—Mariah Linse, Jeff, 5:11.90. 3200—Linse, Jeff, 11:32.98; Madelynn McIntyre, B/J, 11:42.33.

100 mixed wheelchair—Avery Caputo, Whitewater, 28.18.

100 hurdles—Mackenzie Heyroth, Lodi, 14.94. 300 hurdles—Heyroth, Lodi, 45.18; Hannah Welte, Clinton, 48.04.

400 relay—Clinton (Candice Koehl, Morgan Peterson, Hannah Welte, Johansen), 50.51; Whitewater (Morgan Radaj, Kacie Carollo, Grace Black, Abby Grosinske), 50.93. 800 relay—Turner (Jayla Chancy, Peyton Hasse, Breanne Baker, A’Blesin Wilson), 1:47.18. 1600 relay—Lodi 4:03.41. 3200 relay—East Troy 9:46.40.

High jump—Megan Reddeman, Poyn, 5-4; Presley Hasse, Turner, 5-3. Pole vault—Abby Rynes, RC, 11-0. Long jump—Grace Hebel, Westby, 17-1.5. Triple jump—Hebel, Westby, 37-4. Discus—Izzy Carroll, Platte, 125-0. Shot put—Carroll, Platte, 38-1.

Division 3 Bangor Sectional

BOYSTEAM SCORESAquinas 85, Augusta 46, Fennimore 43, Durand 39, Darlington 36, Boscobel 34, Cashton 31.33, Lancaster 30, Luther 29, Pecatonica/Argyle 25, Kickapoo/La Farge 24, Benton 24, Cassville/Potosi 23, Cochrane-Fountain City 19.33, Mondovi 19, Cuba City 15, Whitehall 15, Fall Creek 14, Melrose-Mindoro 14, Alma/Pepin 13, Parkview 12, New Lisbon 12, Bangor 11.33, Blair-Taylor 11, Albany 10, Brookwood 10, Osseo-Fairchild 10, River Ridge 8, Lincoln 8, Eleva Strum 5, Hillsboro 5, Wonewoc-Center 3, De Soto 3, Southwestern 3, Seneca 3, North Crawford 3, Monticello 2, Wauzeka-Stuben 2, Belmont 1

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA QUALIFIERS100—Lukas Beck (Aquinas) 10.78. 200—Beck 21.92. 400—Aaron Dorf (Augusta) 51.04. 800—Dorf 2:02.35. 1600—David Vannucchi (Luther) 4:31.51. 3200—Vannucchi 9:22.81

110 hurdles—Bret Kostka (Osseo-Fairchild) 15.03. 300 hurdles—Reid Larson (Fennimore) 41.02.

400 relay—Aquinas 44.07, Parkview 44.79. 800 relay—Aquinas 1:28.86. 1600 relay—Augusta 3:31.46. 3200 relay—Durand 8:23.47

High jump—Matt Davis (Benton) 6-02. Pole vault—Xavier Bergmann (Alma/Pepin) 13-06. Long jump—Larson 21-08.25. Triple jump—Wyley Wagner (Kickapoo/LaFarge) 44-10. Shot put—Logan O’Brien (Fennimore) 50-03.50. Discus—Evan Blumer (Albany) 150-04. 100 wheelchair—Isaac Morris (Parkview) 20.29. 400 wheelchair—Benny Guerin (Cuba City) 1:21.78. 800 wheelchair—Morris 2:50.15. 1600 wheelchair—Morris 5:51.86. Shot put wheelchair—Morris 25-03.50

GIRLSTEAM SCORESAquinas 64, Royall 49, Fennimore 42.50, Cuba City 39, Darlington 36, Cashton 35, Benton 35, Ithaca/Western 27, River Ridge 26, Albany 25, Cassville/Potosi 24, Lancaster 24, Melrose-Mindoro 23, Luther 23, Boscobel 21, Kickapoo/La Farge 19, Brookwood 16, Monticello 15, De Soto 14, Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Independence 13, Augusta 13, Blair-Taylor 12, North Crawford 11, Riverdale 10, Bangor 10, Belmont 9, Osseo-Fairchild 8, Durand 8, Mondovi 8, Fall Creek 8, Hillsboro 6, Black Hawk 4, Necedah 3, Whitehall 2.50, Southwestern 2, Pecatonica/Argyle 2, Lincoln 1

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA QUALIFIERS100—Haley Durst (Ithaca/Western) 12.08. 200—Durst 25.38. 400—Brynlee Nelson (Fennimore) 58.63. 800—Nelson 2:15.65. 1600—Kayci Martensen (Benton) 5:04.86. 3200—Martensen 11:18.92.

100 hurdles—Adelynn Hyatt (Cashton) 15.50. 300 hurdles—Hyatt 47.33.

400 relay—Aquinas 51.26. 800 relay—Aquinas 1:45.35. 1600 relay—Fennimore 4:09.02. 3200 relay—Boscobel 10:03.09

High jump—Brinley Wood (Cuba City) 5-03. Pole vault—Skylar White (River Ridge) 10-00. Long jump—Jessica Brueggeman (Royall) 18-03.75. Triple jump—Brueggeman 37-05.75. Shot put—Libby Beck (Albany) 40-05.25. Discus—Parker Kopp (Cuba City) 120-00.