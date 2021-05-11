Jessica Alderman is showing that she is set for a successful girls track and field season.
The Janesville Craig thrower won both the shot put and discus Tuesday during Craig’s girls and boys dual meet against Verona.
Alderman won the discus by 25 feet, which impressed Craig coach Brandon Miles.
Miles also lauded the effort of Rylee Coleman, who won the 800 and was a member of the Cougars’ 1,600 relay team that was edged by Verona by .07 of a second. Other members of the team were Liberty Steth, Claire Hulick and Bryn McBride.
Dylan Tyler and Gabe Coleman stood out for Coach Jeff Deininger’s boys team.
Tyler was edged at the wire in the 100 by Verona’s Jackson Acker, who is a University of Wisconsin football recruit. Tyler finished in 10.56.
“Dylan is still developing like everybody else,” Deininger said.
Coleman won the 800.
“He ran a really good race,” Deininger said. “We have high hopes for him. That was nice to see.”
No team scores being kept this season in the Big Eight.