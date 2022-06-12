After beating Milton on Thursday and Oak Creek on Friday, the Sun Prairie softball team ran into a familiar buzzsaw on Saturday.
Top-seeded Kaukauna wrapped up a 30-0 season with an 11-3 victory over second seeded Sun Prairie (29-2) in the WIAA Division 1 championship game at Goodman Diamond.
It was Kaukauna's second consecutive victory over the Cardinals in the state final, and Sun Prairie's third championship-game loss in the last three state tournaments.
Kaukauna struck quickly with four first-inning runs, including a home run by Haylie Wittman, and made it 7-0 in the second with help from a two-run homer by Karly Meredith. The lead grew to 11-0 in the fourth.
Division 2—Second-seeded Freedom (29-2) scored in the top of the eighth inning and held on in the bottom of the frame for a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Jefferson (26-3). Aidyn Messmann homered and Savannah Serdynski had three hits for the Eagles.
Division 3—Poynette (21-5) took a 5-3 victory over New Holstein (20-6) to earn its sixth state championship overall. Holly Lowenberg broke the game open in the fourth inning with a two-run double.
Division 4—Top-seeded Grantsburg (22-2) took a 3-2 victory over Horicon (22-7) to win the program's third championship. Whitney Myers delivered the winning hit with an out-of-the-park home run in the third inning.
Division 5—Top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (21-2) took a 3-1 victory over Barneveld (22-7) to earn the program's third state title.
Boys tennis
Division 1—Brookfield East swept Neenah, 7-0, to repeat as WIAA state team champion. It's the Spartans' third team title overall. In semifinal play, East took a 4-3 win over Milwaukee Marquette and Neenah beat Middleton, 4-3.
Division 2—Brookfield Academy beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial 5-2 to win its first state team title after runner-up finishes in the last two state tournaments.
