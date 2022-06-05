The Lake Geneva Badger doubles tandem of senior Nate Buntrock and junior Marco Alberts advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament before bowing out on Friday.
Buntrock and Alberts fell 6-2, 6-3 to Neenah’s 11th-seeded pair of senior Henry Werner and junior Satchel Moss. Werner and Albert lost in the third round to Mukwonago seniors Andrew LaBelle and Ryan LaBelle.
Buntrock and Albert finished the season with a 19-5 record.
Girls soccer
Evansville 6, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 1—Evansville (19-2-0) was the only area team advancing to WIAA sectional play, running away from Dodgeville/Mineral Point (12-6-3) in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at home Saturday.
Emma Stuart scored two goals for the Blue Devils, who will play a sectional semifinal at Madison Edgewood (15-2-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday. Evansville also got goals from Madeline Klaehn, Jaden LeRoy, Kendra Finfrock and Brynn Westby.
Evansville’s Melanie Wallisch delivered three assists, Hanna Johnson had two and Allison Horgan one.
Kewaskum 5, Delavan-Darien 1—In Division 3, the visiting Comets (10-11-2) played sixth-ranked Kewaskum (19-2-2) to a 1-1 tie at halftime, but Kewaskum scored four goals in the second half to win a regional title. Harlie Seuser scored the Comets’ goal in the fourth minute, on an assist from Rose Jaime.
Waukesha West 4, Elkhorn 0—In a Division 2 regional final, the fourth-ranked Wolverines (12-2-4) took a 3-0 halftime lead and coasted past the visiting Elks (12-5-1). Elkhorn was held to four shots on goal.
