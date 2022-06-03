Area players had mixed results on the first day of the WIAA boys state individual tennis tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
In Division 1 doubles, Lake Geneva Badger’s Marco Alberts and Nate Buntrock won their opening-round match 6-4, 1-6, 10-4 over Ryan Arthur and Sam Penfield of Hudson.
Alberts and Buntrock, now 19-4 on the season, are scheduled to meet Henry Werner and Satchel Moss of Neenah, who are 26-1 and seeded 11th, this morning at 9 a.m.
In Division 1 singles play, Walworth Big Foot’s Logan Longhenry went 1-1 to close out a 20-6 season. The freshman took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ryan Paulman of Marshfield (12-8) in the first round, but then lost a 6-2, 6-0 decision to 12th-seeded Chase Lindwall of Monona Grove (23-3) in the second round.
Baseball
Westosha Central 5, Lake Geneva Badger 4—A two-run rally in the fifth inning lifted the host Falcons past the Badgers in a Division 1 regional final in Paddock Lake.
Two errors, an RBI sacrifice fly and a single by Mason Mitacek produced the go-ahead runs for Westosha. Crete Slattery hit a three-run home run in Badger’s four-run second inning.
Westosha’s Keegan Kearby entered the game in the fifth, gave up a single and then retired the last nine Badger hitters he faced.
Girls soccer
Evansville 10, Jefferson 0—In a Division 3 regional semifinal as part of the McFarland sectional, the third-seeded Blue Devils (18-2-0) cruised to a home victory over the Eagles (3-15-0) and will play host to sixth-seeded Dodgeville/Mineral Point (12-5-3) in a regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Dodge-Point took a 2-1 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday.
West Salem 4, Edgerton 1—The host Panthers (10-4-0), seeded eighth, knocked out the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (7-7-2) in a regional semifinal and will visit top-seeded McFarland (16-2-1) on Saturday in a regional final.
Platteville/Lancaster 4, Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 0—The host Hillmen (12-4-1), seeded fifth, shut out the 12th-seeded Whippets (5-10-3) to advance.
Delavan-Darien 9, Walworth Big Foot co-op 0—In the Division 3 Shorewood sectional, the sixth-seeded Comets (10-10-2) shut out the 11th-seeded Chiefs (4-11-3) to advance to a 7 p.m. Saturday regional final at third-seeded Kewaskum (17-2-2).
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.