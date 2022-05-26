The season came to an end Wednesday for the Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker boys tennis teams.
Competing in the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot Sectional at the Four Lakes Resort in Elkhorn, Parker’s No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville lost their quarterfinal match in straight sets.
The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Jose Aparicio Bucheli and Enrico Occhipinti lost a straight-set semifinal match at No. 2 doubles.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort those two (doubles) teams gave us, not only today, but the whole season,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said.
“We didn’t have anyone qualify for sectionals last year, and this year we got two doubles teams through. It was just a very tough sectional. You’ll see players come out of here that are good enough to win state.”
Craig saw its No. 1 doubles team of Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz lose a quarterfinal match in straight sets.
The only area automatic state qualifier out of the Big Foot Sectional was Walworth Big Foot freshman Logan Longhenry, who finished fourth at No. 1 singles.
Madison West won the team championship with 49 points, well ahead of Madison Memorial’s 30. Big Foot took third in the 16-team field with 25 points.
East Troy sectional—In Division 2, no area players earned automatic state berths. Edgerton’s No. 1 doubles pair of Shane Crandall and Owen Belz lost their quarterfinal match to eventual champions Trent Adamson and Nate Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-0, 6-4.
Edgerton’s Peter Hazeltine took third at No. 3 singles, beating Kyle Kinzler of Portage, 6-4, 6-2.
Catholic Memorial scored 48 points to edge East Troy with 46 in the team standings. Edgerton finished ninth with 11 points. Catholic Memorial players won three flights and East Troy won four.
