Madison West coasted past Janesville Craig in Big Eight Conference boys tennis action Tuesday.
The Regents swept all three doubles matches and took three of four singles matches in a 6-1 win.
Luke Minard picked up Craig's lone win at No. 4 singles.
"Luke Minard's victory was epic," Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. "He really dug deep in that third set to win 14-12. He is a real competitor. It was a great win.
"And we showed a lot of growth between our first and second matches of the season. We were much more competitive."
WEST 6, CRAIG 1
Singles--Mason Deans (W) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Kaji (W) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-0; Henry Thai (W) def. Austin Kahl 6-0, 6-0; Luke Minard (C) def. Min-Sung Choi 6-0, 2-6, 14-12
Doubles--Joey Herrmann-Joey Kaji (W) def. Spencer Bauer-Reid Jensen 6-1, 6-0; Alex Ratel-Jeffrey Glasgow (W) def. Landon Sherman-Nick Attoe 6-0, 6-0; Ben Alban-Sean Walsh (W) def. Mitchell Bauer-Aidan Schoof 6-0, 6-0