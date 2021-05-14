Madison West overpowered Janesville Parker in Big Eight Conference boys tennis Friday.
The Regents did not drop a set in seven matches in winning 7-0.
Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said his team continues to show improvement despite the loss.
"We played a talented West team with the potential top player in the state at No. 1 singles," Fuhrmann said. "Mario (Garcia-Sema) played some good points at No.1 for us and played very hard. He is our leader on and off the court.
"I'm extremely proud of the improvement this team has made in a short time. Two weeks ago, many players had never played tennis, and today they played quality points against one of the better teams in the league."
At Saturday's Parker triangular, rain interrupted play.
The Vikings lost 4-3 to Fort Atkinson and 4-1 to Elkhorn. Elkhorn and Fort Atkinson were not able to complete their match.
Fuhrmann said Garcia-Sema continues to shine. Garcia-Sema won both his matches.
"He had a really strong serve today and played well," Fuhrmann said.
"I'm also very proud of our 2 singles Sam Walters who battled off multiple match points, but fell in a close match with Fort Atkinson's Logan Hamale."
WEST 7, PARKER 0
Singles--Yu (W) def. Garcia-Sema 6-2, 6-2; Kaji (W) def. THayer 6-1, 6-0; Thai (W) def. Walters 6-0, 6-0; Choi (W) def. Nickols 6-0, 6-0
Doubles--Mathur-J. Kaji (W) def. Cleaver-Egger 6-0, 6-1; Glasgow-Ratel (W) def. Woodworth-Schoville 6-0, 6-0; Alban-Walsh (W) def. Terry-Sanwick 6-0, 6-0
Parker Triangular
FORT ATKINSON 4, PARKER 3
ELKHORN 4, PARKER 1