Lake Geneva Badger's Mason Sniatynski won the No. 1 singles crown at the Division 1 Badger Sectional on Wednesday to advance to next week's WIAA state meet.

Sniatynski (21-1) will be joined at state by Badger teammate Jordan Lauer (18-6), who won No. 2 singles to automatically qualify for state.

At the Division 1 sectional meet at Madison Memorial, Joao Ferriera of Janesville Craig was eliminated in the first round at No. 1 singles.

Craig's No. 1 doubles team of Avery Hanel and Ben Pierson also lost in the first round.

Janesville Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Cayden Erickson and Parker Schneider lost their first-round match.

In Division 2, Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith of Big Foot/Williams Bay advanced to state after finishing second at No. 1 doubles.

The state meet will be held next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Division 1

Memorial Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 42, Verona 32, Milton 25, Oregon 23, Monona Grove 23, Madison Memorial 18, Madison West 15, Stoughton 15, Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Fort Atkinson 4, Madison La Follette 4, Beloit Memorial 0

STATE QUALIFIERS

SINGLES

No. 1--Will Tennison (Verona); Ryan Gold (Middleton); Cole Lindwall (Monona Grove); Tyger Yang (La Follette)

No. 2--Kevin Fan (Verona)

DOUBLES

No. 1--Sam Dettman-Brandon Bodak (Middleton); Caden Nelson-Jacob Munz (Monona Grove); Felix Beilin-Matthew Ruggierro (West); Ryan Weinbach-Santiago Barquin (Memorial)

No. 2--Alton Yan-Gene Kim (Middleton)

Badger Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Mukwonago 48, Badger 38, Kenosha Indian Trail 33, Kenosha Tremper 30, Westosha Central 19, Elkhorn 17, Waterford 14, Kenosha Bradford 6, Racine Horlick 6, Racine Case 4, Burlington 2

STATE QUALIFIERS

SINGLES

No. 1--Mason Sniatynski (Badger); Martin Blagoev (Indian Trail); Josh Ichen (Tremper); Cooper Ferruzzi (Westosha)

No. 2--Jordan Lauer (Badger)

DOUBLES

No. 1--Andrew LaBelle-Ryan LaBelle (Mukwonago); Ben Heigh-Cole Reigel (Indian Trail); Ben Goss-Ryan Whynott (Tremper); Josh Fay-Sam Fay (Waterford)

No. 2--Kevin Johnson-Adam Schneider (Mukwonago)

Division 2

East Troy Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Catholic Memorial 48, Madison Edgewood 46, McFarland 21, Big Foot/Williams Bay 15, Kewaskum 14, Port Washington 13, Watertown Luther Prep 12, Grafton 9, Monroe 6, Edgerton 4, Whitewater 4, Waupun 4, Delavan-Darien 2, St. John's Military 2

STATE QUALIFIERS

SINGLES

No. 1--Alex Sviatoslavsky (Edgewood); Carter Johnson (McFarland); 3. Dayne Lindow (East Troy); Paul Mrochinski (Catholic Memorial)

No. 2--Chris Boll (Edgewood)

DOUBLES

No. 1--Ryan Matoska-Elijah Krause (Catholic Memorial); Christian Karabas-Gunnar Smith (Big Foot/Williams Bay); Tyson Laux-Logan Snelling (McFarland); Chase Krob-Gavin Maloney (Edgewood)

No. 2--Jackson Powless-Sam Kateroz (Edgewood)