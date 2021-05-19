Janesville Craig's boys tennis team fought hard in a number of matches but came up short in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Wednesday.
Sun Prairie won two matches in three sets en route to a 7-0 win.
"Nick Attoe stepped up to play varsity Ssngles for the first time this year and played great," Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. "He lost in 3 sets.
"And our number three doubles team of David Ruelas and Mithcell Bauer also lost in three sets. They are really improving with every match."
Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker today in a dual meet at Parker.
SUN PRAIRIE 7, CRAIG 0
Singles--Jacob Balwin (SP) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Nikko Vilwok (SP) def. Austin Kahl 6-1, 6-0; Noah Berg (SP) def. Luke Minard 6-3, 6-2; Pallov Karri (SP) def. Nick Attoe (C) 0-6, 6-1, 10-7
Doubles--Erik Spence-Kyle Helnarre (SP) def. Spencer Bauer-Reid Jensen 6-0, 6-0; Evan Uckley-Tyler Falch (SP) def. Landon Sherman-Jayden Chan 6-1, 6-0; Jake Francis-Will Gacrow (SP) def. David Ruelas-Mitchell Bauer (C) 6-7, 6-1, 10-3