It was fitting that Andrew Cunningham and Garrhett Bullen won the decisive match during Senior Day for the Janesville Parker boys tennis team.

Cunningham and Bullen won the No. 2 doubles match, 6-2, 7-5, to clinch the Vikings’ 5-2 nonconference victory over Burlington on Tuesday.

“They first played together as freshmen,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said of the two seniors. “It was pretty exciting.”

The Vikings swept all three doubles matches, including Cayden Erickson and Quinn Adamek win 10-8 in the third game to prevail.

The Vikings will compete in the two-day Big Eight Conference Tournament that begins today at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.

PARKER 5, BURLINGTON 2

Singles—Maxwell Meier (B) def. Jake Turner 6-4, 6-2; Ben Skaleski (P) def. Nathaniel Bowman 6-3, 6-1; Quentin Holle (B) def. Owen Henry 6-0, 6-2; Kyler Rice (P) def. Christian Hills 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles—Cayden Erickson-Parker Schneider (P) def. Quinn Adamek-Leo Puntillo 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; Andrew Cunningham-Garrhett Bullen (P) def. Zeke Tiedt-Owen Denoto 6-2, 7-5; Ethan Ramirez-Ryan Cleaver (P) def. Hauke Olsen-Luke Zigler 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.