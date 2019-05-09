The two Janesville high school boys tennis teams had opposite results Thursday.

Parker made quick work of host Beloit Memorial, winning 6-1.

Beloit Memorial’s John Dimassis won the No. 1 singles match against Parker’s Abel Saaka, but Parker won out the rest of the way.

“We’ve had a tough week, and today we were able to change things a lot and play some good tennis," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "Beloit has a pretty solid singles group, but we were able to win those tonight."

Omar Puebla, Jake Turner and Ben Skaleski picked up straight-sets victories in the other singles matches. And Parker's three doubles teams all cruised.

Janesville Craig lost 7-0 to visiting Madison Memorial, winning eight total games on the day.

Both teams will play at Parker on Friday against Stoughton and Fort Atkinson.

PARKER 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1

Singles—John Dimassis def. Abel Saaka, 6-2, 6-1; Omar Puebla (P) def. Matt Wick, 6-3, 7-5; Jake Turner (P) def. Max Meija, 6-3, 6-1; Ben Skaleski (P) def. Gabe Binning, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles—Cayden Erickson-Parker Schneider (P) def. Sam Stadelman-Valentin Duval, 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Cunningham-Garrhett Bullen (P) def. Connor Lamaster-Logan Palazollo, 6-2, 6-3; Owen Henry-Kyler Rice (P) def. Derek Strong-Max Joos, 6-2, 6-2.

MADISON MEMORIAL 7, CRAIG 0

Singles—Kevin Li (M) def. Joao Ferriera, 6-0, 6-0; Albert Men (M) def. Sawyer Sullivan, 6-2, 6-1; Joey Rhodes (M) def. Rodrigo Villanueva, 6-1, 6-0; Srihari Gopalan (M) def. Jacob Kranz, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Santiago Barquin-Ryan Weinbach (M) def. Avery Handel-Ben Pierson, 6-2, 6-2; Spencer Frey-Sanjay Mathur (M) def. Zach Denzer-Mitch Heinzen, 6-0, 6-0; Simon Kaldor-Nithin Ramachandran (M) def. Joe Olsen-Gavin Zeibel, 6-0, 6-0.