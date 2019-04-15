After having two meets late last week erased by rain and snow, the Janesville Parker boys tennis team finally opened its 2019 season Monday.

The shorthanded Vikings were swept 7-0 by visiting Verona.

“It was great to finally get on the court, but unfortunately we were down over half our team,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “We played with the guys we had and they battled really well.”

Parker won five games. Fuhrmann praised the play of No. 4 singles player Ben Skaleski.

“He’s brand new to tennis and faced a state qualifier,” Fuhrmann said. “He got a game, and he just picked up a racket last week.”

The Vikings travel to Sun Prairie on Thursday.

VERONA 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Will Tennison (V) def. Parker Schneider 6-0, 6-0; Kevin Fan (V) def. Abel Saaka 6-0, 6-0. Kush Nagpal (V) def. Omar Puebla 6-0, 6-0; Christofer Queoff (V) def. Ben Skaleski 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles—Evan Schmidt-Conner Dugan (V) def. Andrew Cunningham-Lane Whitten, 6-1, 6-0; Michael Happel-Graham Meyer (V) def. Kyler Rice-Ethan Ramirez, 6-1, 6-2; Logan Tordeur-Jacob Lotta (V) def. Owen Henry-Nathan Spade 6-0, 6-0.