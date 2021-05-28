Janesville Parker's boys tennis team found the victory column Friday.
Thanks to wins in the three of the four singles matches, Parker defeated Monroe 4-3 in a nonconference meet.
Mario Garcia-Serna improved to 8-1 on the season with a win at No. 1 singles for the Vikings, while Cayden Erickson and Andrew Nickols won at No. 2 and No. 4 singles.
Parker's No. 2 doubles team of Hunter Woodworth and Drake Egger also won.
"I'm really happy for Cayden," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "He's played a lot of doubles in his tennis career, and we wanted to give him a match at singles today, and he rose to the occasion.
"And Andrew Nickols was our deciding match at 4 singles. He really settled in the second set and forced his opponent to hit more on the run, and he was very successful with that strategy. I'm really excited for Andrew, he's a kid that shows up everyday and earned this opportunity to win the last match for his team."
Parker plays at Verona on Wednesday in a Big Eight Conference meet.
PARKER 4, MONROE 3
Singles--Mario Garcia-Serna (P) def. Chris Andraski 6-0, 6-0; Cayden Erickson (P) def. Ryan Mathiason 7-6 (4), 6-3; Ethan Towne (M) def. Sam Walters 6-4, 6-4; Andrew Nickols (P) def. Miguel Aragon 6-4, 6-1
Doubles--Charlie Frehner-Aaron Roidt (M) def. Tanner Thayer-Jeremy Schoville 6-3, 6-3; Hunter Woodworth-Drake Egger (P) def. Mitch Ferguson-Gavin Eckerman 6-2, 6-3; James Seagreaves-Wes Saunders (M) def. Tommaso Pizzi-Aaron Miguel 6-1, 6-4