Strong doubles play proved to be the difference Thursday for Janesville Parker’s boys tennis team.
The Vikings swept all three doubles matches, and also got a win at No. 1 singles from Mario Garcia-Serna in a 4-3 victory over Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.
Parker got wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Cayden Erickson and Ryan Cleaver, the No.2 team of Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville and at No. 3 doubles from Drake Egger and Tanner Thayer.
“I’m extremely proud of our doubles teams tonight,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “We have been working a lot of doubles drills this week, and they came to play today.
“We put a couple of new combos together that gelled very well. Craig doubles teams did a great job coming back in the second sets, but we were able to pull off wins at all 3 spots. I can’t say enough about the hard work they are putting in.”
Craig got singles wins from Jacob Kranz, Austin Kahl and Luke Minard.
“Parker played well,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “They have a really strong number 1 singles player and they had a really good night in doubles.
“It was a great match. I was really proud of our team effort.”
PARKER 4, CRAIG 3Singles—Mario Garcia-Serna (P) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Kranz (C) def. Sam Walters 6-1, 6-1; Austin Kahl (C) def. Andrew Nickols 6-0, 6-2; Luke Minard (C) def. Tommaso Pizzi, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles—Cayden Erickson-Ryan Cleaver (P) def. Spencer Bauer-Reid Jensen, 6-1, 6-4; Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville (P) def. Landon Sherman-Nick Attoe, 6-1, 6-3; Drake Egger-Tanner Thayer (P) def. David Ruelas-Mitchell Bauer, 6-2, 6-1