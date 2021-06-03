Thanks to a sweep in doubles play, Janesville Parker’s boys tennis team picked up a Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Madison East on Thursday.
The Vikings also got wins in singles from Mario Garcia-Serna and Tommaso Pizzi en route to the 5-2 victory.
In doubles, Parker got wins from the No. 1 team of Ryan Cleaver and Cayden Erickson, Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth at No. 2 and Tanner Thayer and Drake Egger at No. 3.
Parker wraps up the Big Eight dual meet season today at home against Middleton.
PARKER 5, EAST 2Singles—Garcia-Serna (P) def. Simkin 6-1, 6-1; Bradock (E) def. Walters 6-1, 5-7, 10-7; Paulowski (E) def. Nickols 6-4, 6-0; Pizzi (P) def. Anderson 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Doubles—Erickson-Cleaver (P) def. Kudzin-Brelsford 6-4, 6-0; Schoville-Woodworth (P) def. Eby-Berggren 6-1, 6-2; Thayer-Egger (P) def. Manger-Desano 6-3, 6-2.