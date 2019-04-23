Madison La Follette swept all four singles matches en route to a 6-1 win over Janesville Parker in Big Eight Conference boys tennis Tuesday.

The Vikings got a win from it's No. 2 doubles team of Omar Puebla and Abel Saaka.

"They hung on to win in the first match that they've played together," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said of his winning doubles team. "They seem to be a really good combination that could have some success.

"I was also pleased with the way Ben Skaleski played at No. 4 singles. He is really trending upwards for someone that is new to the game."

LA FOLLETTE 6, PARKER 1

Singles--Tyger Yang (L) def. Garrhett Bullen 6-0, 6-0; Oliver Smith (L) def. Lane Whitten 6-1, 6-0; Parker Olsen (L) def. Kyler Rice 6-0, 6-1; Gabe Murphy (L) def. Ben Skaleski 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles--Michael Johnson-Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc (L) def. Parker Schneider-Cayden Erickson 6-2, 6-0; Omar Puebla-Abel Saaka (P) def. Eli-Dengler-Jeanblanc-Colton Wilhite 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Charlie Haight-Lee Feldhausen (L) def. Andrew Cunningham-Ethan Ramirez 6-1, 6-1.

Sun Prairie sweeps Craig--Visiting Sun Prairie swept all seven matches to beat Janesville Craig in Big Eight play.

The Cougars' No. 2 doubles team of Zach Denzer and Mitch Heinzen took four games in their match.

SUN PRAIRIE 7, CRAIG 0

Singles--Aidan Schutter (SP) def. Joao Ferreira 6-0, 6-0; Josh Baldwin (SP) def. Sawyer Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Baldwin (SP) def. Rodrigo Villanueva 6-0, 6-0; Sachin Suresh (SP) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles--Andrew Spence-Praneeth Venigalla (SP) def. Avery Hanel-Austin Kahl 6-2, 6-1; Kyle Helmenstine-Erik Spence (SP) def. Zach Denzer-Mitch Heinzen 6-1, 6-3; Jet Matteson-Jonathan Pulver (SP) def. Joe Olsen-Gavin Zeibel 6-0, 6-2.