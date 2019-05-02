Despite less-than-ideal conditions, Madison West and Janesville Parker’s boys tennis teams managed to get a Big Eight Conference meet in Thursday.

The Regents didn’t drop a set in a 7-0 victory.

Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann remained upbeat despite the loss.

“After being inside all week, it was just good to get outside, play some tennis and get a match in,” Fuhrmann said.

“And even though we lost, it wasn’t a walk in the park for West. There were some tough matches. I thought we played pretty well as a team with the long layoff we had.”

Parker plays at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.

WEST 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Andrew Glasgow (W) def. Abel Saaka 6-0, 6-1; Thomas Ethan Kaji (W) def. Omar Puebla 6-0, 6-0; Joey Sperry (W) def. Ben Skaleski 6-4, 6-1; Joe Herrmann (W) def. Ethan Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Felix-Beilin-Matthew Ruggiero (W) def. Cayden Erickson-Parker Schneider 6-1, 6-1; Gavin Frings-Beau Mjaane (W) def. Andrew Cunningham-Lane Whitten 6-0, 6-1; William Mandel-Sean McAllister (W) def. Owen Henry-Kyler Rice 6-0, 6-1.

Middleton sweeps Craig—Host Middleton dropped just four games in a sweep of Craig.

Joao Ferreira lost 6-2, 6-1 for the Cougars in their closest match.

A No. 2 doubles match was not reported on tennisreporting.com.

Craig plays at Madison La Follette on Monday.

MIDDLETON 6, CRAIG 0

Singles—Ryan Gold (M) def. Joao Ferreira 6-2, 6-1; Ian Connell (M) def. Sawyer Sullivan 6-0, 6-1; Jacob Mandelbrot (M) def. Rodrigo Villanueva 6-0, 6-0; Akshay Kelshiker (M) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Sam Dettman-Brandon Bodak (M) def. Avery Hanel-Ben Pierson 6-0, 6-0; Anders Clark-Jordan Cheng (M) def. Joe Olsen-Gavin Zeibel 6-0, 6-0.