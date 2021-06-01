Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s boys tennis teams had mixed results Tuesday.
In a nonconference meet, Parker swept the three doubles matches in a 4-3 win over Walworth Big Foot.
Madison East defeated Craig 6-1 in a Big Eight Conference meet.
Parker’s No. 1 singles player Mario Garcia-Serna improved to 9-1 on the season with a straight set win.
“Another big day for our doubles teams,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “We won three close matches with a talented Big Foot team.
“Mario is so steady and played well again. He is our on-court leader and took care of business today.”
Craig got a win from Reid Jensen at No. 4 singles in the loss to East.
“Reid played great,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “He dominated at No. 4 singles.
“We were missing some players, so we had to make some adjustments. Many of our guys were playing in some different positions than normal and they really battled.”
EAST 6, CRAIG 1Singles—Aidan Simkin (E) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Bela Braddock (E) def. Austin Kahl 6-4, 2-6, 14-12; Tanner Pavlowski (E) def. Spencer Bauer 7-5, 6-2; Reid Jensen (C) def. Brandon Anderson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles—Montas Kidzin-Olson Brelsford (E) def. Landon Sherman-Jayden Chan 6-0, 6-2; Matias Beggron-Will Ecoy (E) def. Mitchell Bauer-Aidan Schoof 6-1, 7-6; Solen Desano-Chetar Manger (E) def. Nick Attoe-Ethan Glass 7-6, 5-7, 7-6
PARKER 4, BIG FOOT 3Singles—Mario Garcia-Serna (P) def. Joshua Rolfs 6-0, 6-1; Nolan Peyer (BF) def. Sam Walters 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Greenwald (BF) def. Andrew Nickols 6-0, 6-0; Declan McHugh (BF) def. Tommaso Pizzi 6-1, 6-3
Doubles—Ryan Cleaver- Cayden Erickson (P) def. Julian Klein-Kyle Gerdes 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; Jeremy Schoville-Hunter Woodworth (P) def. Trip Hirn-Jesse Robison 7-5, 6-4; Drake Egger-Tanner Thayer (P) def. Ricardo Ocampo-Austin Buchholz 6-1, 7-6 (2)