Zac Miller won the No. 3 singles title, and Tate Dunk and Mason Lebakken combined to win the No. 2 doubles title to lead Milton High to the Stoughton Invitational boys tennis tournament title Saturday.

The Red Hawks finished with 31 team points. Oregon was second with 26.

Janesville Parker finished sixth with 10.

The Vikings' top finish came at No. 2 doubles. Omar Puebla and Abel Saaka finished third.

"The doubles teams have been carrying us," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "Omar and Abel are a pretty good team right now."

STOUGHTON INVITATIONAL

Team Scores

Milton 31, Oregon 26, Sauk Prairie 18, Madison La Follette 17, Stoughton 15, Janesville Parker 10, DeForest 7, Jefferson 2.

