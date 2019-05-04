Zac Miller and the doubles pairing of Mason Lebakken and Tate Dunk each went unbeaten Saturday, helping the Milton boys tennis team finished atop an eight-team field at the Stoughton Invite.

Miller overcame Stoughton’s Zerek Zeichert, 4-6, 6-0 (10-5), to win the No. 3 singles title, while Lebakken and Dunk cruised through three matches at No. 2 doubles.

The Red Hawks scored 31 points, finishing five points ahead of runner-up Oregon (26). Janesville Parker scored 10 points to finish sixth.

Parker junior Ben Skaleski recovered from a first-round loss to win the consolation title at No. 4 singles. Skaleski defeated Sauk Prairie’s Zach Guentherman, 6-1, 6-0, in the consolation final.

And Vikings senior Andrew Cunningham lost the No. 3 singles consolation final to Sauk Prairie’s Chris Leatherberry, 6-2, 6-0.

The Vikings will face Milton, Sauk Prairie and Fort Atkinson on Monday in a nonconference quad at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.

Stoughton Invite

TEAM SCORES

Milton 31, Oregon 26, Sauk Prairie 18, La Follette 17, Stoughton 15, Janesville Parker 10, DeForest 7, Jefferson 2.

FLIGHT WINNERS

Singles—No. 1—Tyger Yang, La Follette; No. 2—Nolan Meyer, Stoughton; No 3—Zac Miller, Milton. No. 4—Henry Widemann, Oregon.

Doubles—No. 1—Mack/Nimmow, Sauk Prairie. No. 2—Dunk/Lebakken, Milton. No. 3—Branson/Ellingson, Oregon.