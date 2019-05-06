01STOCK_TENNIS

Milton High's boys tennis team went 3-0 Monday evening to lead the pack at the Fort Atkinson quad.

Sauk Prairie went 2-1, while Fort Atkinson was 1-2 and Janesville Parker went 0-3.

Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said his team's record was not indicative of how his players battled.

"I think we played eight tiebreaker matches," he said. "We had so many close matchups, especially with Fort and Sauk Prairie."

Parker lost to Fort just 4-3 and to Sauk Prairie 5-2, while losing 6-1 to Milton.

Ben Skaleski went 3-0 at No. 4 singles to lead the Vikings. Cayden Erickson might have had the match of the day, beating Fort's Jordan Jensen 5-7, 7-5, 15-13.

"Ben is brand new to tennis (but) is playing like a veteran at this point," Fuhrmann said. "(Cayden played) the most unbelievably long, grueling match. He was down match point eight different times."

Parker plays at Madison Memorial in Big Eight Conference action Tuesday.

  • La Follette 6, Craig 1--Avery Hanel and Ben Pierson topped La Follette's Michael Johnson and Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc 6-2, 7-5 to earn the Cougars' lone victory in a Big Eight road match.

Craig hosts Madison West on Tuesday.

LA FOLLETTE 6, CRAIG 1

Singles--Tyger Yang (L) def. Joao Ferreira 6-2, 6-0; Oliver Smith (L) def. Rodrigo Villanueva 6-1, 6-2; Nick Turk (L) def. Jacob Kranz 6-3, 6-0; Parker Olsen (L) def. Austin Kahl 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Avery Hanel-Ben Pierson (C) def. Michael Johnson-Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc 6-2, 7-5; Gabe Murphy-Colton Wilhite (L) def. Zach Denzer-Mitch Heinzen 6-0, 6-3; Lee Fledhausen-Charlie Haight (L) def. Spencer Bauer-Joe Olsen 6-1, 6-2.

