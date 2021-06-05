Janesville Parker’s boys tennis team ended the Big Eight Conference dual meet season with a loss to Middleton on Friday.
The Cardinals won all seven matches in straight sets in a 7-0 victory.
Parker senior foreign exchange student Mario Garcia-Serna lost his final match but finished third in the conference at No. 1 singles with a 7-2 record.
“Mario leaves to head back home to Spain tomorrow,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “He has been so good this season for us. He finished this year with a record of 11-2. His demeanor and enthusiasm is infectious. He has helped his teammates elevate their games this season. He was a true student-athlete. He will be missed.”
Parker competes in a WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional today.
MIDDLETON 7, PARKER 0Singles—Koji Heineman (M) def. Mario Garcia-Serna 6-1, 6-1; Jonathan Kim (M) def. Sam Walters 6-0, 6-0; Aarush Gupta (M) def. Andrew Nickols 6-0, 6-0; Ilya Rice (M) def. Tommaso Pizzi 6-0, 6-0
Doubles—Ian Connell-Kieran Gopal (M) Ryan Cleaver-Cayden Erickson 6-3, 6-3; Jacob Mandelbrot-Franklin Hu (M) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville 6-0, 6-0; Neel Mukherjee-Saketh Peddireddy (M) def. Drake Egger-Tanner Thayer 6-0, 6-0