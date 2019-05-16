Middleton fended off Sun Prairie for the title at the Big Eight Conference boys tennis tournament title Thursday in Madison.

Middleton scored 44 points to edge Sun Prairie by just three points. Verona was third, while Janesville Craig was seventh and Parker eighth.

The top city match of the tournament came in the No. 1 double consolation bracket title match. Craig’s Avery Hanel and Ben Pierson downed Parker’s Cayden Erickson and Parker Schneider 6-3, 7-5 to finish in fifth place. Pierson and Hanel won 6-2, 6-2 when the team’s met in a regular-season conference dual meet.

Craig’s Joao Ferreira finished sixth in No. 1 singles.

Craig hosts Parker, Beloit, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Stoughton and Oregon in a WIAA Division 1 subsectional Monday.

Big Eight boys

tennis tournament

At Nielsen Tennis, Madison

TEAM SCORES

Middleton 44, Sun Prairie 41, Verona 35, Madison Memorial 31, Madison West 24, Madison La Follette 16, Janesville Craig 7, Janesville Parker 4, Beloit Memorial 1

BRACKET WINNERS AND TOP CITY FINISHES

No. 1 singles—Title: Will Tennison (Ver) def. Aidan Schutter (SP) 6-2, 6-1; Fifth: Kevin Li (MM) def. Joao Ferreira (JC), 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 singles—Title: Josh Baldwin (SP) def. Ian Connell (Mid) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 singles—Title: Jacob Baldwin (SP) def. Kush Nagpal (Ver) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (ret.).

No. 4 singles—Chris Queoff (Ver) def. Srihair Gopalan (MM) 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles—Dettman-Bodak (Mid) def. Belin-Ruggiero (MW) 6-2, 6-3; Fifth: Avery Hanel-Ben Pierson (JC) def. Cayden Erickson-Parker Schneider 6-3, 7-5.

No. 2 doubles—Yan-Kim (Mid) def. Spence-Helmenstine (SP) 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles—Clark-Chen (Mid) def. Jiang-McCallister (MW) 6-1, 6-4.