Middleton High’s boys tennis team blanked Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference dual meet Tuesday.
The conference-powerhouse Cardinals won six matches in straight sets for a 6-0 victory. The No. 1 doubles match was suspended due to rain with Middleton up a set.
“Middleton is ranked second in the state, and it was very clear why they are ranked so high,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “They are extremely solid at every position.
“I was proud of our effort. Our number one doubles team of Spencer Bauer and Reid Jensen were holding their own and then the rain interrupted the match.”
“We continue to get better every time out, and I am really proud of our effort.”
Craig is at Madison La Follette on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 6, CRAIG 0Singles—Koji Heilman (M) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Ian Conrell (M) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Kim (M) def. Austin Kahl (C) 6-1,6-0; Aarush Gypta (M) def. Luke Minard 6-0, 6-0
Doubles—Kieran Goyul-Andres Clarke (M) vs. Spencer Bauer (C) suspended with Goyul-Clarke leading 6-1, 2-1; Franklin Hu-Savelth Redd (M) def. Landon Sherman-Jayden Chan 6-0, 6-0; Ilya Rice-Neal McKenjee (M) def. David Ruelas-Mitchell Bauer 6-0, 6-0