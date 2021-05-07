Madison Memorial's boys tennis team was too tough for Janesville Craig on Friday.
In the Big Eight Conference-opener for both teams, the Spartans lost only four games in seven matches en route to a 7-0 win.
Craig first-year coach Ryan Masterson was pleased with his team's play despite the loss.
"The scores might not indicate it, but this match was very competitive," Masterson said. "We really made Memorial work for every point.
"We are very young with only two seniors playing at the varsity level. Most of these players had never played in a varsity match before today."
Craig plays at Madison West on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL 7, CRAIG 0
Singles: Gokul Kamuth (M) def. Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Michael Yao (M) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-1; Juan Gallego (M) def. Austin Kahl 6-0, 6-0; Simon Kaldor (M) def. Luke Minard 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Spencer Frey-Sanjay Mathur (M) def. Spencer Bauer-Reid Jensen 6-1, 6-1; Jeffrey Li-Victor Nguren (M) def. Landon Sherman-Nick Attoe 6-0, 6-0; Archit Karunakaran-Daniel Jing (M) def. David Ruelas-Mitchell Bauer 6-0, 6-0